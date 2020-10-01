We’ve had more rain and a little fall-type weather, and it has lowered our water temps. Most all our area lakes are above normal pool except Lake Fork. The Sabine River Authority has dropped the water level on Fork for the winter. I’m not sure how many feet they dropped, but I’m seeing stumps where I haven’t seen them in awhile.
During the cooler weather some fish did move up into the shallows and some fish are still holding in the 8 to 12-foot range on Pat Mayse. Of course last Sunday night we had some storms and rain and I’m not sure if those shallow fish moved back to deeper water but I expect they did. Your main key regarding if they moved or stayed will be the location of the shad. A 15 or 20-minute ride-around using your electronics will give you the location of the shad and if they are there, in either location, you can bet the fish are close by.
The forecast for this week calls for warmer days in the 80s to low to mid-50s at night. If you’re on the lake, keep an eye on the weather. What I mean by this is if it’s cloudy or a blue-bird sky, if you have wind or no wind, these things are important because they can give you a good idea as to just how and where the fish are located. On sunny days with a light wind creating a ripple on the water, that’s a good time to have a swimbait, lipless crank or even a buzzbait tied on. That light ripple makes the bass more aggressive and they will chase the bait. On cloudy days, bass will still be aggressive but a color change might be necessary. On these days I prefer a lighter colored bait such as white and chartreuse. Bluebird skies and dead calm water does provide a problem because bass can see or feel your presence. Even though it’s more of a challenge, you can still catch a few. If the water is clear, you might want to downsize your line and a topwater bait is a good choice.
It’s a great time to be on the water, just stay safe and enjoy being outdoors. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Black bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, flats and boat docks with some bass caught in 6 to 10 feet early in the day. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 80 to 84 degrees; 2.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on blue finesse worms, medium-sized crankbaits, and white skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are promising in 25 to 35 feet with live bait, slabs, jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.58 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms and jigs near standing flooded timber, points and drop-offs. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 2.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 78 to 81 degrees; 1.10 feet low. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, finesse worms and chartreuse swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 81 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around channels, coves and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 81 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 82 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits and topwater lures around coves, flats and points. White and spotted bass fair on topwater lures around the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 79 degrees. Lake fishing has started picking back up with cooler temps. Striped bass good on live shad and topwater lures around flats, inlet and shallows. Striper fishing has been good near the islands in 25 feet of water, anglers should use fresh caught bait for best results. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the flats and main lake. Blue cats hitting cut bait on ledges. White bass surface feeding in early mornings and late evenings. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16 to 28 feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8 to 12 foot range. Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet.
