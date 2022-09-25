Q. Dear Neil: What is happening to my sago palm? The leaves start turning pale. Then they droop, and eventually they fall off and the plant dies. Help!

A. Sago palms are normally pretty durable. I do not see any evidence of cycad scale, the most common invader. When it’s present, it’s ugly and obvious. I’m assuming you haven’t let your plant get dry to the point of no return at some time in the past. That leaves me with two possibilities. The plant looks like it might be suffering from sunscald – perhaps from being moved from a shaded location into more sun that it could tolerate. And finally, spider mites are fond of sago palms. They will attack from the backs of the leaves, but they are almost microscopic. Thump one of the discolored leaves over a clean sheet of white paper. If spider mites are present they will fall to the paper and start moving around. You can control them by applying an insecticide that also is labeled for mites. Spray it on both the top and bottom leaf surfaces.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.