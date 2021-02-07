The Special Health Resources office, which include the Paris Clinic and Pediatric Clinic of Paris, was buzzing with patients of all ages Thursday morning, ready to see providers of all specialties from pediatrics to mental health.
The joint clinics, which offer everything from geriatric to pain management to counseling services, provide integrated care where doctors partner with Paris Regional Medical Center to offer both inpatient and outpatient services. When Dr. Janice Gibbons, a pediatrician, was looking for a job, she said that symbiotic relationship was something that drew her to the pediatric clinic.
“I liked this group because they had been dedicated to that, that we’re going to give all over care, we’re going to care for you in the hospital, we’re going to care for you in the clinic. And so it was a very attractive job for me, and just to work with four other board-certified pediatricians and two great nurse practitioners — it’s just a good solid group and of the groups I’ve been in, it’s probably my favorite,” Gibbons said.
Dr. Amanda Holmes, a child and adult mental health professional, added the wide array of specialties the clinics’ doctors have allows them to care for patients throughout their lives, and do so regardless of where they’re coming from.
“I really think that providing multi-specialty care to people across the lifespan, so we’re covering from pediatrics in the pediatric clinic to geriatrics in the internal medicine clinic. So, it really is a spectrum and that’s what stands out because this is not a boutique practice where you only have the wealthy people who have great insurance. This is everybody. This is everybody in our community that we see,” she said.
Both clinics accept all forms of Texas Medicaid and offer services on a sliding scale, making it so that patients can be seen regardless of socioeconomic status. Holmes said working for a clinic that supports patients of all income levels is crucial for her.
“(Paris) is not a super wealthy community and not everybody is blessed with a resource of private insurance, and so to be able to work with a group that is accepting, across the board, whoever needs to be seen, across the lifespan — they are supportive of that,” she said.
Dr. Ernest White, a practitioner of over 50 years who works in adult primary care, said the environment of the clinics is what he thinks attracts a wide swath of patients. In addition to the spirit of the care, the pediatric side is decorated with trains and Dr. Seuss quotes to make kids smile and the adult clinic offers welcoming waiting rooms.
“I think we have a friendly atmosphere. Most of our patients seem to like this and enjoy coming here,” White said. “And we will try to bend over backwards to take good care of people. We try to take the time to take care of things as opposed to rushing people through. We have a pretty laid back atmosphere.”
Just as the Covid-19 pandemic has changed life in many ways, it’s also impacted the clinics and their services — but Holmes said the clinics rolled with the punches and those changes have been positive for some patients. She is now working from home and sees patients in telehealth appointments, which she said work particularly well for patients seeking mental health care, and said it makes for easier, more equitable access to care. Patients who might not have access to transportation can now see her in the comfort of their own home.
Those patients, in person or over the phone, are what makes her job worth it, Holmes said, adding that there’s a spirit of collaboration and dedication in the office that translates into better patient care.
“I love my patients. … These are people in our community. We’re kind of taking care of each other in that way. I mean, I really do see it that way,” Holmes said. “And I think that’s something that in our office, there is a strong sense of ownership — not of the business, but the practice and of our patients — and I think that that is something that is pretty consistent. It really is a team approach.”
White said the clinics, located at 3150 Clarksville St. in Paris, are accepting new patients.
