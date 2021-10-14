October is going to be busy with the Berkley Bass Tournament on Lake Fork and the Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Tournament on Pat Mayse. Conditions on both lakes couldn’t be better with water temperatures and cooler weather that surely will put feeding fish on both lakes.
With dropping water temps, the fish will be feeding up to weather the cold winter water that is ahead. In our area, we have pretty mild winters, but our water temps still drop into the lower 40s. At this time, the early morning fish seem to be much more active or aggressive than a month or two ago, so they know that cold time is coming.
A number of baits are working now; just about any surface bait, shallow running crank or even the mid-range crank will produce, and that’s just a few that will work on the shallow feeding fish.
There will always be some fish in a little deeper water. Over the years, I have seen fish that always stay deep and they just move vertically. They will come up from the deep toward the surface to feed on shad, perch, sometimes on crappie or even small catfish. This is especially true on Lake Fork because there are areas on the lake that have submerged trees, and the bass hang out in the limbs which provide cover. On Pat Mayse, we mainly have standing timber, but the trees along the channel have root systems that also provide cover, and the bass can ambush any bait that travels along the creek channel. Crankbaits, jigs, swimbaits or Texas-rigged worms or creature baits will work here. Other areas along the channel that have a ditch that leads into the channel are ideal places for the bass to set up an ambush. These areas are easy to find with your electronics. A good thing about these areas is that they have less fishing or traffic, and the fish haven’t seen every lure that’s on the market.
October is a month where you can expect cold fronts and summer type weather, so be sure you are prepared for either one. Get your rain gear and cold weather gear stored in the boat. I will usually put my motorcycle helmet in the boat because it’s warm and will protect you from the cold when running the big motor. If it’s raining, you’ll be so glad you packed it. It’s the old Scout motto — “Be Prepared” — you’ll never regret it.
Good luck out there. Have fun, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 70 degrees; 1.24 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near creek channels and crossings, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, nightcrawlers and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 70 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits,and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Try topwaters at first light on main lake points and secondary points 1 to 3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg and Yellow Magics. Later, try shaky heads worms with Yum dingers 4-inches or Lake Fork Tackle, Baby Ring Fry, in 5 to 8 feet of water. Early morning bite in water depths 2 to 5 feet mid cove to the backs of coves using Z-Man chatterbaits. The mid-morning bite is in 10 to 15 feet of water, and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad colored deep diving Xcite XB-5 crankbait 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridge pillars and timber. Catfish are good using dough bait in 25 to 35 feet of water.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 3.40 feet low. White bass are good early back to the pockets using chatter bait in water depths 1 to 3 feet. Try topwaters at first light on the main lake points 1 to 3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg. Later, try shaky heads worms with GrandeBass Rattlesnakes or Lake Fork Tackle Baby Ring Fry in 5 to 8 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings. White bass are moving fast. Troll constantly to keep your bait moving over structures. Stripers are fair, not seeing quite as many as early summer. Catfishing is good on this lake.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 79 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and points.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 78 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 68 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies and PowerBait along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 76 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 2.19 feet low. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, around points, in creek channels and the main lake. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around points, in creek channels and the main lake. Largemouth Bass are good shallow early morning bite for bigger bass on topwater pencil poppers, deeper later in the day for boxfish (under 20-inches) using 2-ounce slabs on Assassin Jigs on ledges around flats. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush, coves, docks and standing timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.