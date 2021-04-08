One day this past week my wife saw me out behind the house at my little cabin working around the cooking fire pit.
“What you up to?” she asked.
“Not sure, but I have some cubed venison steak and wild pork, going to make something Mexican.”
She asked what it was, and my answer was an honest one: I simply did not know the exact dish, but it was going to have a Mexican flavor and it was going to be tasty.
Carne Guisada is a Mexican dish featuring very tender cubes of meat, well seasoned Mexican style and served on a hot flour tortilla. In the back of my mind, I was thinking guisada as I cubed a couple pounds of fresh wild pork backstrap and ham steak from a mule deer I took out in the Trans Pecos region during hunting season. I dusted the meat liberally with carne guisada seasoning, allowed it to brown over the wood fire and then added a little water before putting the lid on the kettle. I allowed it to simmer until fork tender.
I began thinking about stew. It had been a while since I had made stew over a wood fire and the thought of adding veggies to the very tender, well seasoned meat struck me as a grand idea. I began rustling around and found some potatoes, a couple of my homemade smoked chipotle peppers, a can of tomato sauce, a couple ribs of celery and carrot and onion was added to the cubed meat as it was slow-cooked. My plan for guisada had just morphed into a tasty Mexican stew.
I raised my deer antler pot hanger a few inches above the coals, attached the bail of the kettle and added all the veggies. Forty five minutes simmering above the hot coals transformed the dish that began as simply guisada into a very tasty Mexican stew. I served it with hot butter and lightly salted flour tortillas. A word about tortillas — never heat them in a microwave. Tortillas are best when heated over a direct flame or at least in a hot skillet until a little brown crust appears.
Turkey Time: By the time you’re reading this, I will have had a couple of fine springtime days hunting turkeys along the awesomely beautiful Brazos River in Palo Pinto County with my friend Randy Douglas, manager of the Dale River Ranch. I’m contemplating whether to use my bow, big bore air rifle or shotgun for this hunt.
Each weapon choice has its allure. A 12-gauge loaded with a heavy charge of number 4 shot would be the obvious choice, but I am contemplating using my bow, .45-caliber Texan big bore air rifle or possibly both. I’m simply not stealthy enough to kill a turkey with a bow without sitting in a pop-up blind of some sort. When sitting out in the open or even behind brush, I always manage to spook the bird before I can loose my arrow. It’s pretty easy to kill a gobbler from a roomy pop-up blind if you back up toward the back of the blind and draw the bow low, then ease it up into the shooting position.
I love to eat wild turkey. It’s my favorite game meat, so my goal is to avoid as much meat loss as possible, regardless which weapon I choose to hunt with. This is why I am contemplating using the big air rifle. I’ll be shooting a big 250-grain bullet that will simply bowl the bird over and not do a great deal of damage to the meat as would a fast moving centerfire caliber.
I love to run and gun when turkey hunting. This method requires walking slowly and stopping to call every 100 yards or so. Once a gobbler responds, it’s time to set a decoy in a visible spot and get concealed quickly. While this is one of the most exciting methods of turkey hunting, it pretty much eliminates the use of a bow and arrow, at least for me. I’ll probably set up my pop-up blind in an area along the river that the turkeys are frequenting and tote both my bow and air rifle. If a gobbler hangs up out at 40 or 50 yards, beyond my skill level with the bow, I’ll use the air rifle. If he comes within 25 yards, I will most likely nock an arrow and attempt to harvest him with the bow. If the bird hangs up back in the brush, I’ll grab the rifle and move toward him. This mimics a hen turkey on the move and often triggers a reluctant gobbler to come toward what he thinks is a hen on the move.
This hunt will be a success regardless of whether I harvest a turkey. Spending time with a great friend in the early spring woods in this stunningly beautiful Brazos River Country is pretty close to heaven on Earth, at least for this old outdoors writer. I’m planning on bringing along the necessities for catching and cooking a few fish for the noontime meal.
