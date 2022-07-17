The other day I told the War Department it was too hot to eat anything heavy and she laughed.
“We didn’t say anything like that when we were kids.”
“I’ve changed a little in the past sixty years.”
She was right, though. We ate like desert island survivors at every meal back when I was a kid. No matter if we were at our house in Old Urbandale, now part of Pleasant Grove in East Dallas, or at the farm in Lamar County, there was always a table groaning under the weight of gustatory pleasures.
However, at that stage of my evolutionary process, quite a few foods weren’t very high on my list. Beef liver and onions didn’t even register, and once when we visited an aunt who plopped that putrid mess on the table, I pushed it around on my plate until no one was looking and inflicted my serving on their family dog.
I think he went outside and died not long after.
I wasn’t big on a few things, and unlike most kids, I hated pork and beans, which seemed to show up at least once a month on someone’s table. It was that single pea-sized viscous dollop of fat that turned my stomach, and even if someone poured in a pound of brown sugar, each bite only made it halfway down where it congealed to lodge as dense as a solidifying chunk of concrete.
Little Brother and I always figured it was the same can of beans from WWII reheated over and over through the years, because the level in my grandmother’s crock bowl never changed.
What we did have, and I still love, were greasy fried potatoes, pinto beans in that wonderful thick liquid ladled onto our plates, at least one kind of fried meat (and usually several during hunting season) that at one time walked or flew, fried okra, fried green tomatoes and wilted lettuce.
There were times that a particular meat or bowl of vegetables came to the table at least six times until it was finally consumed. Those folks who survived the Depression never wasted a bite.
If they couldn’t fry it, those old gals boiled it, but only to excess. One particular disgusting dish to me back then was boiled turnips served with a thick coating of black pepper. Today I like turnips, and will even sprinkle on some pepper myself (a taste I avoided for decades).
I’ve only in the past ten years reacquired a taste for black pepper, because Mama used so much in her mashed potatoes and fried chicken that all I could taste was that one overused spice. I recall using a thumbnail to scrape off half an inch or so of pepper from a chicken leg on Sunday afternoon.
Fried. Have you noticed how many times that word has already appeared?
My grandmother once told me that she knew of a family who received grapefruits at some point during the Great Depression and they’d never seen one of those mysterious fruits. The lady of the house sliced it up and fried it in lard. Good lord. They even fried citrus.
I’ve often wondered what that might have tasted like, though.
You see, my family (and most likely most of my ancestors) fried everything they could drop in a pan of hot grease. And if they couldn’t incinerate it, they poured the grease directly over the ingredients, hence, wilted lettuce.
One of the few things that landed on the table without benefit of abuse was sliced cucumbers, sliced onions and sliced tomatoes. Back in those good old days, half the old folks smelled like raw onions. Oh, and those cucumbers, well, they sat in a bowl of vinegar overnight along with some onions of course, and shielded from the sun by a thick coat of…black pepper.
Most meats were rolled in flour or cornmeal and fried to a golden brown color that still makes my mouth water. The only thing we ate grilled was round steak, beaten for an hour or so with a mallet to make it tender, then thrown over a bed of hot coals until every drop of juice was gone.
I swear one steak the Old Man cooked up could have been used for shoe leather. It was roughly the same shape.
I only discovered different steak cuts when I was in high school and using my hard earned money to impress some girl who was more interested in another guy or ex-boyfriend, than me. And even then I ordered my steak well-done until one girl took pity on me and let me try a bite of her medium rare sirloin.
Good Lord! What had I been missing all those years?
Right then I figured she’d make a good wife, but we never went out again…which is another story.
One thing I didn’t miss when they put them on the table was green beans picked in the garden that morning, or put up in fruit jars the season before, black-eyed peas and cornbread that melted in your mouth.
And there were always thick, steaming scratch biscuits.
Fried squirrel and rabbit, home-cured hams, greens, salads right from the garden, roasts, golden brown turkey on holidays, and cold watermelon and ice cream on hot summer days.
I’ve eaten in expensive New York restaurants, even Delmonicos in lower Manhattan, and high class steak houses here in Texas, but nothing beats the tables set by those old gals back when I was a kid.
And even last night, as the War Department talked about cutting the pully bone this coming Sunday, we dined on fried chicken livers and fried okra with sweet tea, and it was delicious, because she learned from her mama, a country girl.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
