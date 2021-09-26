Last weekend, I watched a little Canadian film called “The Grizzlies,” a true story that I can’t seem to get out of my head. It’s a sports drama about lacrosse in a tiny Inuit town in the Arctic, as neglected by Canada as Native Americans in this country. A young teacher arrives there to find it engulfed in such hopelessness that it had the highest suicide rate in North America.
Young New York actor Ben Schnetzer (“The Book Thief”) plays Russ Sheppard, fresh out of college and excited about teaching high school history in this Arctic town called Kugluktuk, to pay off his college debt. Surprised by the apathy, the disdain, the skepticism and the suicides, Russ still manages to keep upbeat and encouraging. He makes a friend in Miranda (Emerald Macdonald), a shy student willing to tutor him in Inuit ways; and his colleague Mike Johnston (Will Sasso) who, when asked how he copes, says “Alcohol,” as he tugs at his flask.
What Russ observes is that alcohol and drug abuse, as well as overwhelming boredom contribute to the hopelessness. Russ played lacrosse in college and loved it. Maybe if he could teach these kids to play, they would get excited about it and have something to look forward to.
School principal Janace (veteran Indian actress Tantoo Cardinal), isn’t very enthusiastic. Her excuse is “You’ll be gone next year like every new teacher, then what will the kids do.” But Russ isn’t letting it go. Miranda believes in him. She risks abuse at the hands of her sister and father, for whom she cooks and cleans, to help him order equipment, put together schedules and play lone cheerleader. To get the kids there, Russ resorts to begging, guilting, paying one of them, begging grandparents (for whom one student is the sole support). And finally letting a girl join.
And just when he thinks he’s got a team, one of their players gets thrown in jail for stealing food. Such is life in Kugluktuk.
Director Miranda de Pencier’s film premiered at the 2018 International Toronto Film Festival where it garnered much attention, followed by a number of awards. Mongrel released the film in Canada in 2019, and it’s streaming on Netflix this year.
Russ Sheppard’s goal was to spend his one year in the Arctic, then take a position at a high-paying prep school. St. Andrew’s made him an offer. Watch the film and see what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.