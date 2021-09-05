Could science be on the verge of extending lifespans? Do all species on Earth actually age? While we may not be there yet, one cannot doubt that the scientific knowledge surrounding aging and the underlying processes controlling it has grown immensely. Researchers have turned their search for immortality away from magical fountains and toward the genomes of organisms. One key area of interest at the cellular level is in the action of an enzyme known as telomerase.
In the early 1960s, biologist Leonard Hayflick overturned a decades-long and widely accepted idea developed by the Nobel Prize-winning French surgeon and biologist Alexis Carrel. Alexis thought that a person could grow human or other cells in a laboratory culture forever if given the proper nutrients. Alexis even put his idea to the test and grew a tissue culture of embryonic chicken heart cells for over 20 years, supplying them with nutrients only. His cell line definitely outlived the typical lifespan of a chicken. You can read Alexis’s 1912 paper online, titled “On the Permanent Life of Tissues Outside of the Organism.” Hayflick showed that this notion was not true and that cell lines in culture could divide 40 to 60 times before they entered a senescence phase. This limit is now known as the Hayflick limit. Most cells hold true, but some ignore the Hayflick limit, and science now knows how.
Chromosomes in our cells have repetitive sequences at their ends known as telomeres. Telomeres function as a sort of protective cap. I have often used the analogy in class that they act like the plastic tips on our shoestrings, and once they are gone, the string begins to unravel. The replication of DNA is uneven, and every time a cell divides, some of the bases are lost. Without telomeres, this loss in DNA would quickly impact cellular life as genes wore away. Losing a bit of repetitive telomere does nothing though. As long as the telomeres are there, the cell can continue to divide without damaging the critical regions of DNA. Telomere shortening rates are proving to be a good predictor of species lifespan. Google the article “Telomere shortening rate predicts species life span” if you want to read the details.
Some cells, such as stem cells and cancer cells, have a more active version of an enzyme known as telomerase, which makes them functionally immortal. Telomerase acts to rebuild the part of the telomere that gets lost when a cell divides. If the telomere is rebuilt continually, the chromosomes never reach the critical length where replication stops. More recent research has added to our knowledge of telomeres. The article “Polymorphic tandem DNA repeats activate the human telomerase reverse transcriptase gene” shows that a region of our genome that we often call “junk DNA” is actually controlling the activity of the telomerase gene.
The research of telomeres and their rebuilding enzyme telomerase will help scientists learn more about aging and cancer. The shortening telomeres may eat away at species longevity, but the process of science is continually eating away at the unknown. There is more to aging than just telomeres, but research in this field is exciting. If this interests you some, you might also Google search the immortal jellyfish “Turritopsis,” how lobsters get better with age, and how hydras pull off “biological” immortality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.