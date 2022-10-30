Q. Dear Neil: I have a gray cotoneaster planting that I noticed is just covered with insects. They’re tiny, and I don’t see any particular damage. Do I need to spray for them at this point?

A. Those are aphids, and as many as you have you could probably justify treating for them. They do carry diseases with them, and they also leave a sticky honeydew residue on the leaves. Black sooty mold can grow in that residue. Most general-purpose insecticides will eliminate them. You could probably wash them off with a hard stream of water. They prefer cool weather, which is why you’re seeing them now.

