Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Aug. 28, 2020, include:
- Juan C Cortes Montejano to Rubi Juarez Lopez;
- Juan Giesbrecht Thiessen to Judith Fehr Wiebe;
- Levi Austin Adams to Julia Ann Klayre Steed;
- David Gavin Yarbrough to Ashley Nicole Middleton;
- Dylan Montrel Christian to Anita Ann Alaniz;
- Samuel Jacob Harrington to Ashley Hope Hancock; and,
- Gregory Marlon Newman to Lola Young.
