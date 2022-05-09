Volunteers were out late last month spreading both kindness and paint helping Nancita Ellis and friends spruce up her Habitat for Humanity home with fresh coats of color.
“I have lived here since 2005,” Ellis said. “It was due for a paint job.”
When the work was done, the house looked new again adorned with dark green paint with white trim.
The volunteers were kicking off Habitat’s annual ‘A Brush with Kindness’ program.
The program is for low-income folks who are selected through an application process, and applicants don’t have to be Habitat for Humanity homeowners.
“It is for people who maybe can’t afford a professional painter,” said Judy Martin, who is the executive director of Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity. “We are just getting started with this so we’re looking for applications for painting homes.”
In 2010, the group changed its name from Paris Habitat for Humanity to Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity in order to reach out into the county with its “A Brush With Kindness” painting program.
“This painting season we still need applicants for homes to be painted,” Martin said. “Anyone in Paris or in Lamar County who is lower income, elderly, or disabled who owns their home can contact the Habitat office to receive an application.”
Donna Barnett, a retired school principal and now the Habitat for Humanity board president, was out painting with the rest of the volunteers.
“We ask them (the homeowners) to get some volunteers,” she said. “It usually takes one to two days. It helps people maintain their houses and helps keep the wood from rotting.
“This kicks off our painting season,” she said. “We usually paint seven to 10 houses. We paint in April, May and June, then pick back up in September and October.”
Marie Hill, a future Humanity homeowner, was on hand to help out with the paint job.
“I came out here to get some sweat equity and help my friend,” she said.
Future Habitat homeowners are required to put in 300 hours of “sweat equity” to qualify for a home of their own with low monthly payments.
There were other volunteers in addition to the homeowner and friends, and Habitat board members and partners. The April ‘A Brush with Kindness” event also had teachers from Justiss Elementary and the North Lamar High School National Honor Society on the paint detail.
Hannah Jackson, 17, the president of the NHS said service is part of the calling of her group.
“Part of the role of the National Honor Society is to serve our community and help people,” she said. “I guess with volunteering you get the satisfaction that you are helping others and giving back to the community.”
Another NHS member, Ann Vukcevich, who is heading to the University of Missouri in the fall agreed.
“I really enjoy seeing the satisfaction of the person benefiting,” she said. “It is a joy to see the improvement in their lives.”
She also admitted she is partial to painting.
“I really enjoy painting houses,” she said. “Growing up, I painted with my dad.”
“The kids from North Lamar are the cream of the crop,” Martin said of the society members that earn community service credits for volunteering. “Janet Partridge (an NHS adviser) is extremely good to work with.”
Habitat for Humanity first organized in 1993 and affiliated with the national group, whose volunteers include former President Jimmy Carter, in 1995.
The group’s big year was 1997. That is the year the first home was built at 753 1st St. NW. The original owner still lives there, Martin said. The late Bill Scholl, who was a former sportswriter at The Paris News, and his son Troy School, who is president of Scholl Bros BBQ, were instrumental in completing that first Habitat home, Martin noted.
The housing-aid program in Paris is making plans to build its 26th house soon having completed house number 25 in February of this year at 956 6th St. SE.
Volunteers play a big part in the success of both constructing homes and touching them up later with paint jobs and minor repairs.
“You don’t have to be an experienced carpenter to volunteer,” Martin said. “Just show up at the work site, and we will find you something to do.”
Volunteers who can’t do a lot of manual labor help by cleaning around the work site, or even by bringing lunch for the other volunteers, she said.
“Seven of our homes are paid off now, and we hold the mortgages on all the rest,” Martin said. “Our homeowners are very faithful and caring, and they take good care of their homes.”
Habitat is funded locally by grants, donations and mortgage payments from homeowners.
Donations can be sent to 170 8th St. SE, Ste A, Paris, Texas 75460. For more information, call 903-783-0599.
