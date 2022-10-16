‘Jexi” isn’t the first movie I’ve been suckered into watching because the trailers look amusing. And I’m pretty sure it won’t be the last. But I did congratulate myself for walking out halfway through. Trailers and placement have helped push the comedy with comedian Adam Devine to the current top five for streamer Netflix.
Released in 2019, the story is about a kid hooked early on cell phones (hand him a phone so mommy and daddy can fight) who grows up to be a nerd with no friends, no love life and a terrible job. Phil (Devine) finds his life turned upside down after a new phone has a AI life coach named Jexi, who develops an emotional attachment to him that extends to ordering him kale salads to lose weight and giving dating advice. She also has an R-rated vocabulary.
The film was written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the duo who gave us “Wedding Crashers” and “The Hangover.” Plus it has a really good cast (even if some of their scenes are sporadic), including Wanda Sykes, Rose Byrne and Michael Pena. And it was shot in San Francisco.
What’s not to like? A one-note joke for one thing. But if you like Adam Devine, and there’s a lot of him, you won’t have trouble finding it on Netflix. It’s in the short line on top.
I don’t usually write about television, my subject is film. And this column does have a film reference to it. Wait for it...
CNN is shuffling things around on primetime. New network boss Chris Licht said there would be programming changes from the opinion shows during the quote Trump years unquote that saw high ratings for both Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo. And they’ve been swift. Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota are co-anchoring Chris Cuomo’s slot, while Jake Tapper is taking over for Lemon.
Tapper premiered Tuesday night with an exclusive interview with Joe Biden. He followed up Wednesday night interviewing a guest with whom I took umbrage. It was Anna Sorokin, the fake New York heiress who scammed banks, hotels, stores and acquaintances out of millions of dollars to support a lifestyle to which she aspired. The hoax inspired a limited Netflix series in which actress Julia Garner played the would-be German heiress Anna Delvey, called “Inventing Anna.” Sorokin was ultimately caught and sentenced to prison, where she has spent the last three years — released recently to fight deportation to her home country, Germany.
Tapper interviewed her in her current, though temporary, New York apartment (paid for I’m
