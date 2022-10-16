‘Jexi” isn’t the first movie I’ve been suckered into watching because the trailers look amusing. And I’m pretty sure it won’t be the last. But I did congratulate myself for walking out halfway through. Trailers and placement have helped push the comedy with comedian Adam Devine to the current top five for streamer Netflix.

Released in 2019, the story is about a kid hooked early on cell phones (hand him a phone so mommy and daddy can fight) who grows up to be a nerd with no friends, no love life and a terrible job. Phil (Devine) finds his life turned upside down after a new phone has a AI life coach named Jexi, who develops an emotional attachment to him that extends to ordering him kale salads to lose weight and giving dating advice. She also has an R-rated vocabulary.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.