The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports.
Familiar Faces
A Titus County game warden caught three men fishing on Lake Welsh without fishing licenses. One of the subjects gave a false name and date of birth, refusing to cooperate in providing his identity and even requested an ambulance because he was so upset. After the ambulance arrived, he refused transport and gave the EMT’s a different date of birth when he signed the refusal for transport. The man was arrested and transported to the Titus County Jail for failure to identify and no fishing license. At the jail, his real name and date of birth was located and found to have been previously issued a citation in 2009 by the same warden for no fishing license. Citations were issued to the man for no fishing license and for failure to identify, and he was released.
Creeping on Critters
Two game wardens were conducting night patrols in Kimble County where several reports of possible night road hunting had been occurring. The wardens had been sitting in their location for about 10 minutes when they heard the first of multiple gunshots and saw a group of people spotlighting. With the use of night vision goggles, the wardens located the individuals and made contact with them. The 11 individuals had permission to be on the property they were hunting on, but all were from out of state and did not possess a valid Texas hunting license. The individuals had shot several jack rabbits, raccoons and other non-game animals. The wardens issued 11 citations for hunting non-game animals without a valid Texas hunting license.
Oh, Crap(pie)
Two Travis County game wardens were patrolling Decker Lake when they encountered two different groups of men fishing with cast nets from boats and jet skis. Upon further investigation, the game wardens found both groups in possession of multiple game fish including bass and crappie. The wardens took possession of the fish and donated them to a family on the shore. Multiple citations and civil restitution are pending.
Fishing for Trouble
Several Bexar County game wardens were patrolling Calaveras Lake when they stopped an unregistered vessel. The operator said he was only test driving the boat, but later revealed he was fishing and had purchased a one-day fishing license. After a short investigation, it was discovered that he was wanted for felony warrants by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The operator was arrested, transported, and booked into the Bexar County Jail.
