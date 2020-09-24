Well, it looks like we have more rain for a while, and some of our area lakes have received more than others. Lower temperatures have dropped water temps into the lower 80s to the high 70s.
Tuesday was the first day of fall, and if you remember, last week we talked about the three phases and we are now in the early phase. Water temperatures are cooling and bass will begin to move from their summer patterns and head to more shallow waters. With this movement, the bass will go into coves and will usually hold around wood, rock, docks and weed cover. They like these cover areas because they will be ambushing shad, which has also moved shallow. Since it’s the early stages of fall, these shallow areas will be very close to deeper water. As most of you know, fall fishing can be a hit-and-miss time because of water temperatures falling and water levels changing. This also causes the shad to start moving from shallow to deeper water, but they will also move back to the shallows quickly.
As we get into the mid-early stage of fall, and water temps or water levels change, so does the cover. I believe that with this change, the fish will hold on either rock or wood that is close to the more shallow water or even grass weeds that might still be green. The problem here is that you have to find which type of cover the fish will be holding on or around, and this is a challenge. It’s a challenge that I like because if you can figure out which type of cover the fish are using, you can have one of your best fishing days.
During all of this, you have to pay attention to changing water levels, water clarity and the movement of the baitfish. If we have rising water levels, bass will be feeding more aggressively. Baits that work well in this pattern are squarebills, lipless cranks, buzzbaits, bladed jigs and hard throbbing spinnerbaits. Understanding the movements of the baitfish is important and will speed up the process of your search for the right type of cover. One more thing — if water temps drop quickly, the bass will move and the baitfish will head for deeper water. When this happens, it usually takes about 72 hours for the bass and the baitfish to get used to the lower water temperatures and the bite will pick up. So much of this is theory, based on what I’ve experienced in the past, but I really believe it will give you a higher percentage of success. It has worked for me and I hope it works for you.
You might want to freshen up that cold weather gear, just to be ready. Stay safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 82 to 86 degrees; 0.35 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, flats, and boat docks with some bass being caught in 6 to 10’ early. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes’.
Caddo: Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.62 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 2.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, medium size crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35’ with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms near standing timber, points, and drop-offs. Diving crankbaits are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 2.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 82 to 86 degrees; 1.03 feet low. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 83 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and worms around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, flukes, and topwater lures around brush structure, dam, flats, and rocks. White bass fair on Alabama rig and topwater lures around dam, flats, and main lake.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms around the dam and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 76 degrees. With cooler temps here at Texoma lake fishing has picked up. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and river channel. Striped bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and river channel. White bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Topwater bite is still good in early morning hours and some during late evening. Anglers looking for larger fish should use live shad on the flats near Washita Point in about 25 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake
