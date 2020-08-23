Kristin Scott Thomas is a British actress who turned a supporting role into a starring one in the 1994 British romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” The film’s international popularity put Scott Thomas’ career firmly on the map, despite competing with Andie MacDowell. The film was an anomaly, being filmed in six weeks for less than three million pounds sterling (British currency). It remains a favorite on both sides of the pond.
Scott Thomas followed that with Richard Loncraine’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” (1995), set in the 1930s with Ian McKellen in the title role; then a brilliant turn in “The English Patient” (1996); “The Horse Whisperer” (1998), with Robert Redford and a very young Scarlett Johansson; “Random Hearts” (1999) with Harrison Ford; “Gosford Park” in 2001, Robert Altman’s final film; and of course, you would remember that she played Clementine Churchill in 2017’s “Darkest Hour,” that won a Best Actor Oscar for Gary Oldman and a BAFTA (Britain’s Oscar) for her.
So, those are my favorite Kristin Scott Thomas movies, most of which movie buffs have probably seen. The last two decades she’s worked mostly on her side of the pond, including a second career on the stage. Scott Thomas considers herself to be mostly French, having lived there since she was 19, marrying, divorcing, and bringing up her three children. She is a well-known presence in French cinema. Her most critically acclaimed role is in 2008’s “I’ve Loved You So Long,” in which she played a doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing her young son. The film takes place following her release from prison, moving in with her sister’s family, slowly divulging the reason for what she did. I thought it would be hard to watch. It wasn’t.
It’s in French with subtitles. So is the film I watched this week, “Sarah’s Key,” which goes back and forth in English and French, so effortless for Scott Thomas. The film, from the book by the same name from author Tatiana de Rosnay, is an indictment of the French government’s anti-Semitism and treatment of the Jews before the Nazis even requested such policies. The (so-called) Vichy government began requiring yellow stars as identification, denying work and confiscating property. The film begins the morning of the infamous Vel d’Hiv that took place in July of 1942, when French police and secret service rounded up 13,000 Jews, including 4,000 children, and crammed them into a sports stadium in the heart of Paris for five days. No preparations had been made for food, water or sanitary facilities. Those living around the stadium said that after two days they had to close their windows, despite the heat–not because of the noise, because of the smell.
At the beginning of the film, it is early morning and Sarah Starzynski and her little brother are playing under the covers in their bed when there is a banging on the door of their apartment in the Marais, a working class neighborhood in Paris. The police are there with orders for the whole family. Young Sarah locks her little brother in a secret wardrobe and pockets the key. She and her parents are loaded into a crowded truck and dropped at the stadium. Her little brother is left behind.
Fast forward, Scott Thomas plays Julia Jarmond, a magazine journalist who is writing a story on the Vel d’Hiv. She is an American married to a French architect, who is renovating his parents’ old apartment for himself, Julia and their daughter. Julia discovers that their apartment once belonged to Sarah’s parents. She’s like a dog with a bone. She can’t leave it alone. Julia’s obsession with discovering what happened to Sarah takes her from Paris to New York to Florence. It’s a journey of discovery, in more ways than the obvious.
Those who appreciate French film will find “Sarah’s Key” moving, thought-provoking, and memorable. It’s available on Netflix.
