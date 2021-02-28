During my second year of teaching, back in 1978/79, I met a guy from another school who started a Woods and Waters Club. Extracurricular activities were common, but almost all of them involved competitive activities. Those who know me can tell you I have absolutely no interest in any type of sports, so when I heard his club was about hunting and fishing, I was all in.
It didn’t take long to establish my own middle school club and our first meeting was packed with boys who were anxious to learn about the outdoors. Yep, boys. Not one girl came forward, though I advertised the club throughout the school on the intercom and through my classes.
“Who knows how to fish?”
A few hands went up.
“How many of you have ever been hunting?”
About the same number.
“How many of you have ever shot a gun?”
Four or five hands.
“How many have ever been camping?”
Not. One. Hand.
There were approximately 30,000 kids in the district that year, and my middle school had nearly 1,200 kids.
I was stunned.
“Hey, Jimmy. You’ve never been camping?”
“No, sir. We don’t vacation, either. I’ve never been out of Garland.”
Gobsmacked, I studied the fourteen-year-old.
“How many of you have never left town?”
More than a dozen hands.
“Would y’all like to camp out?”
A roar went up from the kids. All of a sudden, I realized I was dramatically outnumbered and there was no co-sponsor.
“Well, let me see what I can do.”
That night I called the Old Man and we found ourselves deep in discussion about kids that have never been in the woods, or set up a tent, or built a campfire or any of the things I’d always taken for granted.
“Would you help me take a few of these boys to the lake for a night?”
He hesitated, and I could see his mental wheels turning.
“Not all of those you told me about. I was a Buck Sergeant in the army and learned a little something about wrangling too many people at one time.”
We set a weekend in the spring and went to planning. Lucky for us, only eight boys could go, and that proved to be the perfect number. On a warm Saturday morning, I pulled up in front of the school in the Old Man’s pickup with him riding shotgun.
The boys and their dads were waiting outside, and the minute they saw the topper on the truck, they lit up.
The Old Man gave me a grin when he saw the mountain of gear the kids brought for a one night trip.
“Glad we have a truck.”
This is where it will make people’s skin crawl today. There were no other chaperones, so it was just me and the Old Man. The other dads threw all the gear into the truck, small coolers, sleeping bags, snack bags, tents and suitcases, and then the kids climbed in the back with all the gear and we closed the topper’s lid.
The dads waved goodbye and we took off to drive the entire 120-mile trip up to Pat Mayse Lake in Northeast Texas, with eight teenagers sprawled among the gear.
When we pulled up at the campsite and opened the back, kids spilled out like clowns from a clown-car. Somehow we managed to set up four tents for the boys. The Old Man and I slept on the back of the truck.
They’d eaten most of the food they’d brought on the way to the lake, but we were ready. Leaning on his experience with two boys of his own, the Old Man had plenty of supplies. Bread, boloney, hot dogs, eggs, bacon and about ten cases of Cokes.
We spent the rest of the day teaching them not to touch poison ivy (there was plenty of it around back then), not to fall in the lake, how to build a campfire and how not to get lost.
“You don’t go past that far campsite over there. You don’t cross the road. You don’t cross a fence. You don’t get farther than shouting distance from the camp. Hey dummy! I just told you not to touch that poison ivy!”
We taught them to tie on a lure. None of them knew how to cast a spinning rod, and more than one tried to hold it upside down. The biggest thing they caught was bait-sized bream, but they whooped each time.
They all wanted to shoot, but we explained that you don’t have target practice in a campground. I did show them how to take a shotgun apart for cleaning and put it back together again.
As night fell, we lit lanterns and I noticed one tent had strange squares and rectangles silhouetted against the material. Ducking down and peering inside, I saw the problem and ordered the boys to remove all the Playboy foldouts and photos they’d pinned to the tent walls.
Armed with that knowledge, dad and I did a sweep of the tents and confiscated a dozen more magazines. We used them to start the evening’s campfire and everyone settled in.
At ten that night, I rounded them all up again and threatened to sew them into their sleeping bags if they didn’t settle down and go to sleep.
We returned Sunday afternoon, tired, sunburned and with an assortment of insect bites, scratches and minor wounds. The kids and their dads deemed the outing a success.
The district transferred me to another middle school the next year, and the Woods and Waters club folded, but the kids and I all learned something.
I’ve wondered if any of those boys ever went camping again, and I hope they did. Maybe the Old Man and I sparked something in them that lasted a lifetime. I hope so.
