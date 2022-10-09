Rain has been on my mind a lot lately, probably because we need it and have received no appreciable moisture in the past month. While I was typing recollections for last week’s column, one particular day popped into my mind that comes up again and again.
I was having some medical procedures done last week, and when my blood pressure was higher than the nurse liked, she told me to meditate on something pleasant. At first it was the front porch of my grandmother’s farmhouse in Chicota, Texas. The pressure went down, but when I recalled one single day in a Lamar County mist, both numbers dropped even further.
Nothing of importance, but a single, water-logged morning in the country when I was somewhere around fourteen or fifteen touched me in a rare way that’s right up there with some of my fondest memories.
My maternal grandaddy, the foundation of Ned Parker in the Red River mystery series, got a call on the party line not long after breakfast. “Joe, some of your cows’re in my pasture.”
“I’ll be over there in a little bit.”
He glanced outside at the low, gray clouds almost sitting on the trees across the road from the house. It was a monochromatic day with a soft mist hanging in the air, dripping off the eaves and covering the grass in tiny beads.
Uncle happened to be there that day with Cousin, so the four of us squeezed into the cab of Granddad’s ’48 Chevy pickup and drove east, across Sanders Creek Bridge. Worn-out wipers screeched against the scratched and chipped windshield, pushing some of the water out of the way.
Uncle sat against the passenger door, squeezing me and Cousin between them. He climbed out when we pulled in at the wire gate and wrestled those loose strands and wiggly posts out of the way.
A two-track road ran the length of the fence separating “our” pasture from the one belonging to the neighbor. Granddad drove slowly through the mist that limited visibility to less than a hundred yards. The air was so full of water that it collected on the bobwire fence and hung like jewels. A scissortail sitting on the top strand took flight, thumping the droplets off in a spray.
Granddad drove until we saw a gap in the fence where the cows got through. Half a dozen of his white-faced cattle stood hock-deep in soggy grass that looked the same as on our side.
“There ain’t no reason for them to be over there.” Uncle climbed out and reached into the truck bed for a wire stretcher and a pair of cutters.
Cousin and I followed. Water immediately soaked our jeans from the knees down and I could already feel moisture seeping through my leather boots. Experienced in the ways of escaped bovines, Cousin and I scattered out to work our way around behind the cows so they wouldn’t go further into the other man’s pasture.
It was October and blue jays screeched from the dark woods falling off toward the river bottoms not far away. I stepped in the middle of a covey of quail that exploded from underfoot, nearly giving me a heart attack. They spread out and whirred away as Uncle stood and raised a pretend shotgun.
“I’ll be back for y’all.”
One irritating old mama cow chewed a mouthful of grass, watching us with lowered eyelids. I knew she’d been the ringleader that led the others through the fence.
Uncle and Granddad joined us, and we slowly moved forward, urging the cows back toward the gap.
I said we urged them, but they had other ideas.
One split off and sprinted the length of the fence, trying to jump through at several places, only to stretch the fence even more, snapping one wooden post, and opening a new gap. The others moseyed over to stare at the original gap with no intention of going through, likely thinking there was no way they could fit going that way.
We closed in, walking slowly and talking softly, as if they understood English. I doubt they understood Uncle’s English usage, though I filed away several nice phrases for later use.
They considered their pasture, and decided they liked where they were. It was the old biddy cow that decided enough was enough. She snorted, saw the first heifer still trying to knock another hole in the fence, and charged over to join.
I’ll not get into the sounds of frustration that came from both of those old men as the constant mist and drizzle soaked us all. Water dripped from Granddad’s hat as he muttered to himself words that I still can’t properly string together.
Water trickled down the collar of my shirt as I trudged through the tall, wet grass and headed that witch of a cow off. She saw some of the others had finally pushed through the gap and back into our pasture, so she wandered back and stepped through as if saying, “I was ready to go back anyway.”
Getting them all back across to the other side was only part of the battle. We had to mend the fence, stretch wire, patch a couple of other places and replace the broken post. By the time we were finished, it felt as if we’d been swimming in our clothes.
It seemed impossible, but the clouds lowered even more and the heavy mist turned to thick drizzle that rolled off the truck. The cows were back where they belonged, the fence was finished and we squished when we walked.
I’ve had other fun days, and still wonder why that one unremarkable morning full of mist stuck with me, and why that recollection of the mist lowers my blood pressure.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
