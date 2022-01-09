I actually got excited about “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s black comedy that delivers a killer comet as a metaphor for climate change. It appeared on Netflix Christmas Eve and has proved to be its third most popular film to date. (Something I find strangely unsettling.)
A political satire, I was thinking “Wag the Dog,” that brilliant Barry Levinson black comedy starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro as the Hollywood producer and spin doctor who make up a war in Albania to keep the press away from the president’s latest sex scandal. Yes, it was timely, it was 1997. But Adam McKay’s flick, albeit peopled with an A list of talent, uses its subject as a bludgeon for crassness.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scholarly astronomers at Michigan State, Kate Dibiasky, a doctoral candidate, and Dr. Randall Mindy, her professor. Kate discovers an unknown comet that’s on a direct path to Earth, striking in six months in what would be an extinction event.
They take the information to NASA, which confirms the facts internally, but declines to do anything. They next try the White House, but President Janie Orlean and her son and chief of staff, are too engaged in burnishing her image to pay attention.
Desperate for someone to believe them, they decide to try the media, appearing on a Washington D.C. morning talk show called “The Daily Rip” (so far my only laugh), where the hosts, played by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, think they’re a gas — so much so that Dibiasky loses it and screams at them. The ratings firms mock her, but Dr. Mindy gets points for being cute.
Things kind of go quiet for a while. Dibiasky is ignored, while the likeable Dr. Mindy is encouraged to change his wardrobe and be the White House science advisor. The President is getting bad press for a sex scandal with an unqualified Supreme Court nominee, so she takes up the comet to change headlines.
Mark Rylance is quietly hilarious as a Steve Jobs character, a tech billionaire who points out that the comet is composed of trillions of dollars of rare earth elements, and he thinks his company, BASH, can retrieve them. The President thinks it’s a splendid idea (but then, he’s a contributor)).
Throughout, Dibiasky just throws up her hands, dumbfounded that something that could actually wipe out mankind is treated with such ignorance. She finally returns to Michigan where she takes a retail job and hooks up with a young shoplifter named Yule (Timothee Chalamet). Dr. Mindy gets a surprise visit by his wife, who finds him in a hotel room with Brie Evantee (Blanchett), and shames him sufficiently that he returns to Michigan also.
Meryl Streep plays President Orlean as broad as anything she’s ever done. And when Streep decides to go broad, she does. Look at that 2020 train wreck, “The Prom.” The irony is that I only really began disliking “Don’t Look Up” after the first scene with Streep’s cynically criminal Orlean. She inhabited her so well, something I have always admired.
See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.