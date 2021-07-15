Local author Robert Scribe will be introducing the first four novels from his “Merchant Mine” series during a book signing from 1to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Paris Public Library.
The series is based on faith-based stories that relate how people deal with life and each other.
Scribe said the first four books of the series came easy as he finished all four books within a five-month period. The series includes “Merchant’s Mine,” “Grace on the Mountain,” “Trinity Falls” and “Serenity.”
The author penned his first stories when he was 5, and studied English literature at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. His love of writing turned into a career as he wrote technical manuals for the U.S. Navy for 30 years.
After retirement, he settled in Blossom, where he has lived for the past year-and-a-half.
