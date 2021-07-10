Nature’s game is undoubtedly exciting. I often wonder how any student chooses a college major other than something in the biological sciences. The tools to uncover nature’s secrets are in the hands of today’s science majors.
With a bit of funding and a touch of imagination, the realm of science fiction is quickly becoming science fact. Years ago, suggesting that plants “cry” when they are injured or attacked by a predator would sound a bit strange, but today this is an accepted fact. Phytologists are investigating the world of plants at the genetic and molecular levels to discover their often well-kept secrets.
Plants may seem less complex, but they abound in complexity at every level at a closer glance. Their interactions with animal life and their roles in Earth’s ecosystems are something to marvel at. An article in the journal “New Phytologist” titled “Silencing the alarm: an insect salivary enzyme closes plant stomata and inhibits volatile release” tells one story of nature’s game between predator and prey.
Herbivore-induced plant volatiles are a group of chemicals discovered in the early 1980s. These airborne chemicals are now known to be a call for help by plants. HIPVs get released when the plant has been cut or eaten; that smell of fresh-cut grass just got a bit more sinister. Some HIPVs signal neighboring plants to get ready to defend themselves or heal wounds and start the regrowth process. Other HIPVs actually attract natural predators of the herbivore that is eating the plant. That is the case for the article above. Still, as prey evolves defenses in nature, predators can evolve ways around the defense. This game of cat and mouse in nature takes many forms.
The tomato plant, Solanum lycopersicum, is known to release HIPVs from their stomata that attract parasitic wasps when they are being eaten by tomato fruit caterpillars. This is actually a pretty hardcore tactic by the plant since death at the hand of a parasitic wasp gets quite gruesome. Researchers noticed that some caterpillars from the species Helicoverpa zea seemed able to eat tomato plants without parasitic wasps showing up to attack them. The researchers investigated a salivary enzyme, glucose oxidase, or GOX, which these caterpillars had a high concentration of in their saliva. They found that the GOX enzyme actually signals the plant to close their stomata, thus reducing the release of HIPVs.
To verify this, the research team used the gene-editing tool, CRISPR, to knock out the GOX gene in some caterpillars. They then measured the release of HIPVs from the plants when GOX was not present. Sure enough, if GOX is not present in the caterpillar’s saliva, the plant’s stomata open fine, and HIPVs get released. This attracts the wasps, and the caterpillars suffer the consequences. In natural caterpillars, the GOX gene is active, and their saliva closes many of the plant’s stomata. This dramatically reduces the release of HIPVs, so no wasps show up, and the caterpillars eat in peace. In this case, the game of cat and mouse is a bit more complex, but the goal is still the same for all — survive and reproduce.
I can imagine that tomato farmers might benefit from a “GOX blocking” chemical.
