Q. Dear Neil: Someone told me I would like the smaller-flowering pansies better than the types with large blooms. Why would they say that?

A. Much of it depends on how and where you will use them. When you grow smaller pansies or violas you can expect to get many more flowers per plant. That means that they will blanket themselves better if you’re viewing them from 8 or 10 feet away (or farther). The giant types show up best when viewed from close distances, notably in patio pots and hanging baskets or when you’re intending to use them as cutflowers or pressed in arrangements. Along with the flower size you also need to consider pansies’ “faces.” Flowers that have contrasting blotches won’t show up as strikingly. Use flowers with those faces for floral arrangements, but plain-faced blooms for landscape displays.

