Filling in as a temporary supervisor, overseeing my two youngest grandboy critters for an hour or so until Taz got home from work, I had the opportunity to push them on swings in the backyard, play ball, look at every toy in both their rooms, look at mom’s unmade bed (that was the four-year-old’s idea), get some juice, get a snack and investigate the pantry.

All in the space of 40 minutes.