I long for the days of car keys instead of these giant chunks of plastic-wrapped electronics they call key fobs.
We’re all familiar with key fobs, those transistor radio-size remote-control devices which locks and unlocks your car or truck and takes up acreage in your pocket and purse.
One website lists the benefits of a key fob, and then goes on to say they’re better than traditional keys because physical keys are “cumbersome to carry around if numerous points of access are necessary.”
Hummm.
I’d venture to say that guys like me would prefer to go back to small metal keys that actually fit in a pocket and don’t look like we’re smuggling Chiahuahuas. I remember the last truck I bought came with two keys. One for the door and ignition, and the other for the tailgate.
The website also goes on to say, “While wireless key fobs are in general more secure than physical keys, they can still be vulnerable to certain exploits.”
Let’s think about that. If I lose my key fob in a parking lot, someone could pick it up and wander around, hitting the button until it unlocks from a distance. Then they’re gone in your ride. I’ve watched people do the same thing when they forget where their car is parked.
The keys I used to carry didn’t have such sophisticated electronics. Anyone finding them would have to spend hours in a parking lot, trying each one in the door until they located the right vehicle.
Sure, there are pros out there who can use a slim-jim to pop a lock in seconds, but pro car thieves today can override those electronic codes in the fobs and bingo, they’re in. It happens all the time.
I’ve been running buddies with a number of law enforcement officers my whole life, and my friend Landon from college, who became a Mesquite cop, kept me up to date with the best ways to protect my vehicle.
When I was living in an apartment back in the 1970s, I awoke one morning to find the battery, after-market radio, and CB stolen from my truck. After filing a police report, I bought a new radio, as well as a battery, and he ordered both of us lock covers and a security device for my new car battery.
I said good riddance to the CB.
We were also ahead of the curve, and purchased locking lug nuts.
All of a sudden I had three new keys, in addition to two original keys for the truck. With the addition of a house key, the padlock key for the spare tire under the truck bed, two house keys for the doorknob and deadbolt and keys for work, I jingled when I walked. Oh, then there were keys for my parents house, garage, and the Old Man’s truck.
I remember feeling like an apartment building maintenance man.
Today’s key fobs were supposed to alleviate that problem, but just this morning I reached into my pocket to unlock the truck and it wouldn’t work. The battery in my key fob was dead, which would have been a problem back in the days when we had huge deer leases miles from major highways.
Before I discovered the battery was dry, I pushed the button three times until I realized it was the fob for the War Department’s Expedition. I put it back, dug around in my pocket again and found the house keys and the keys to the cabin were in there also.
The next mining operation produced lint, a pocket knife, and finally the fob for the truck.
Passing the mirror in the hall on my way to get a fresh battery from the drawer (yeah, we keep them because everything these days requires a battery), I noticed a bulge on my leg that looked as if I had a gigantic boil under my jeans that was about to erupt. No wonder I feel ten pounds lighter when I empty my pockets to go through airport security.
From time to time I also activate that infernal device when I lean against something and the alarm goes off. As the truck honks incessantly and lights flash, I have to go through that entire archaeological dig in my pocket to once again find the right fob and turn it off.
And truthfully, have you ever known anyone who responded to those alarms? No one rushes up to investigate. In fact, people usually hurry away, likely thinking that observers might think they’re car thieves who set it off themselves.
Most of the people I see frown in annoyance, glance around to be sure it isn’t their car erupting in sound and pyrotechnics, and then continue on inside the house or buildings.
I still have keys, too, because this world is filled with criminals who’d rather take from honest citizens than work.
I have a key to the deep freeze. Why? It came with one. It’s on the shelf beside the freezer.
I have a key to the outside refrigerator. Why? Because it came with one. It’s on top of the fridge.
I have a key to the little bar fridge in the house. Because it came with one. It’s on top, also.
Guns these days come with trigger locks…and keys. You don’t want a key fob for trigger guards. I see all sorts of issues with that idea.
But back to car and truck fobs. Why the heck are they so big??? With our technology, it seems to me that a tiny disk that will recognize my thumb print would work just as well.
I wish someone would ask me about these things. I can set ’em straight.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
Log In
