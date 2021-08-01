Some journalists go so far in the pursuit of their stories that it’s clear to all who watch them just how much they love their craft. One such person is Paris News journalist Mary Madewell, who is almost 78 years old and still doing what she loves.
In fact, few names hold the same level of familiarity in Paris as hers, in part due to careers that have spanned decades and have included running a daycare and chasing down stories for the newspaper.
Madewell got her start in journalism at Texas Christian University, working as editor for the school newspaper, The Skiff. She also worked a year for the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the city’s most prominent news outlet.
“It was in high school that I developed a love for journalism. I had a very good high school journalism teacher, and she really taught us to write. And the fact that I had a good English teacher that was hard on us. And then the staff at TCU was wonderful, and I think their journalism school is probably still good,” Madewell said.
She returned to her hometown in Lewisville and worked as the editor for the local newspaper. But after starting her family, which included six children, she refocused her attention. She returned to college for a year, earned her teaching certificate and taught journalism at the high school level for a couple of years. She also had a private business and co-owned a restaurant in Lewisville.
After moving to Paris in 1978, Madewell chose to open her own daycare center and private kindergarten, Lollypop Learning Center.
“I love preschool. I love working with the kids. We built that business from about 25 kids to over 200. But we were basically the only daycare in town and one of the only private kindergartens. So I really enjoy children, and I’ve probably raised about half the kids in this town at that time. And now they’re grown, and they’re our bankers,” Madewell said.
In 1990, Madewell joined The Paris News, where she has covered almost every beat available. She started with the education beat, covering 14 school districts. She now works as a staff and feature writer, covering city government, school meetings and any other articles that catch her eye.
Though she retired twice, she couldn’t quite give up the excitement her work brings her.
“I don’t want to stay home. I don’t want to miss out on things. I’m very nosy, so I like to know what’s going on, and I like to be involved. It’s fun. I don’t even consider it a job. Don’t tell anyone,” she confided. “But I’d probably work for free. I almost do anyway, but that’s how much I like it. That’s how much I like the people of Paris, the people I work for up here, and there would just be a void in my life if I didn’t do this.”
Madewell’s interests stretch far beyond journalism. She also loves reading histories and political highlights.
Whenever she runs into someone she helped raise at Lollypop Learning Center, she likes to remind them they got their start under her tutelage, Madewell said with a laugh.
“They usually laugh, and they call me Miss Mary because that’s what they called me back then, so you can imagine my banker calling me Miss Mary. And today I was out at Metro Gate, and the people that own that, they went to Lollypop. That’s kind of fun,” she said.
“But that’s really why I know so many people in town because it was a smaller town, well, not really smaller, but it was a different day, and had lots of their children that are now grown,” she said.
Madewell also loves her family, which includes six children, 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and her husband of nearly 50 years.
