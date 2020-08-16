Each week the most challenging part of finding a topic to write about in science is merely choosing one. So much is happening in the biological sciences that keeping up with current research in multiple fields is impossible. It is a delightful problem to have as a science educator. This week was no different, so I decided to try and tackle more than one.
The first comes from the RIPE project, which stands for “Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency.” I encourage you to dive in headfirst and fully explore their homepage at ripe.illinois.edu. Their work is centered on modifying crops to produce more food and use less water. This is a story of science attempting to tackle a problem we know is coming. The world population is estimated to be near 9.7 billion by the year 2050, and feeding that population will present unique challenges.
Scientists working on this project from the University of Essex announced they had successfully boosted crop productivity by 27% by modifying a couple of steps in the photosynthetic pathway. Fixing nature’s hiccups is one of the goals of genetic modification and synthetic biology. Life tends to deal with less than optimized biochemical processes because the main goal is passing on your genome. If species are already doing this well, then why would they evolve to produce 27% more biomass for no reason? Nature is not selecting for that, but we can.
The team added a more efficient electron transport protein called cytochrome (c6), stolen from red algae. This improved the flow of electrons allowing the first step of photosynthesis, known as the light-reactions, to create more of the chemicals needed to run step two, the carbon fixation step. Carbon fixation is the step that creates the mass of the plant, including in fruits that it makes. It has a bottleneck as well that needed to be hacked. For this step, the researcher borrowed an enzyme from cyanobacteria called SBPase, short for (sedoheptulose-1, 7-bisphosphate). The addition of this enzyme helps the plant incorporate more carbon from the atmosphere and therefore increase in size. One noted side effect is that the modifications also made the plant use less water.
If you visit the webpage listed above, you will find an article titled “Third breakthrough demonstrates photosynthetic hacks can boost yield, conserve water.” It contains more detail, links to the actual journal articles, images of the modified plants, and a short 2 minute video that explains further. It is worth exploring.
The second topic that sparked my interest comes from the University of California-San Francisco and goes by the name “AeroNabs.” The full article is available in pre-print and titled “An ultra-high affinity synthetic nanobody blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection by locking Spike into an inactive conformation.” Aeronabs are synthetically engineered antibodies inspired by nanobodies found in llamas and camels. They can tightly bind the spike protein that SARS-CoV- 2 uses to infect your cells. The idea is that these very specific aeronabs could be inhaled and prevent the virus from infecting your cells, almost like an internal mask.
I suggest checking out this article by Jason Alvarez of UCSF and watching the short video included in his article. It is an excellent read. (ucsf.edu/news/2020/08/418241/aeronabs-promise-powerful-inhalable-protection-against-covid-19)
