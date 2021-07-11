The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum is proud to announce new additions of an authentic Cobra Helicopter and Howitzer M2 Cannon from WWII to this beautiful attraction and hometown favorite.
Johnny Williams, vice Chairman of The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, said visitors can look forward to seeing the “static displays perfectly aligned with the American flag in the center of the memorial.”
When asked how they came across these rare artifacts, Williams said they have been looking for static displays to enhance the memorial for a while and fortunately came across the two fascinating pieces in their search. Oddly enough, “the WWII Cobra Helicopter was recovered from someone’s backyard who must have simply flown it home from Germany,” Williams said with a laugh.
“The Howitzer M2 Cannon came to us from a now defunct VFW out in Daingerfield,” Williams said. “We’re excited about the impressive pieces of history we’re finding to help illuminate these wars for our visitors. My duty as a veteran is to educate future generations about the past and all the heroic sacrifices made that built this great nation we know today.”
Williams is a third generation veteran who joined the Navy in 1967 and fought in Vietnam.
“The most important thing I learned fighting for my country was selflessness and gratitude,” he said. “I learned firsthand that freedom isn’t free. That is something veterans never forget, and hopefully folks who visit our memorial won’t either.
“A place like this is so important for young people to visit in modern times,” he added. “With these new additions, we’re hoping to get even more visitors out than ever before.”
The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum is a privately funded outdoor museum that was started in 2010 by Doug Weiburg, a Paris local who saw a memorial in his home state of Minnesota and came back to Paris singularly fixated on bringing something so beautiful to the town.
“Doug was somebody you couldn’t say no to once you got to know him,” Williams said.
Thus, after the persuasion of enough donors, The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum was born in 2010. Williams has been on the board since 2012.
“Being a privately funded operation, what keeps us going strong are donations, charity events and raffles. We’re actually raffling off a 1957 Chevy Cadillac convertible at our next charity event coming up on Oct. 2 at the Eighth Annual ‘Burgers and Brews Concert,’” he said. “We’re having it at Drake’s Party Barn, and everyone is excited about the musical acts that were such a hit last year, Kristyn Harris and Hailey Sandoz, who kick off the festivities at 6 p.m. with their unique brand of country-western music that involves yodeling. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, and it all goes to benefit veterans.”
In addition to this fun-filled charity event, The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum hosts an annual Veterans Day ceremony that happens the Sunday before Veterans Day, in which veterans attend and are honored with “challenge coins” commemorating the wars they fought in. The coins have been donated by Jane and Alan Helberg of Paris. There is also a “more somber event” the last Monday in May every year for Memorial Day to honor the lives of the fallen soldiers who died in action protecting our way of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Information on events and donations can be found at rrvmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.