Have you ever been on some fish, but they really didn’t want the bait you were throwing? There was something about it they liked but not enough to bite? Most fishermen would change to a different bait or the same bait with a different color or even a different shape.
So, what if you didn’t have any of that, what would you do? If you were using a soft plastic worm or creature bait, you could use a Dipn’Dye to give it a different color and sometimes that could work, but if it didn’t, what do you do now? One thing you can do to worms and creature baits is add appendages to them by taking other worms or creatures and cutting the tails off and then melt them to your existing bait using a cigarette lighter, and those will stick. Next you could Dipn’Dye it again, and now you have a different shape and a different color. Most of all, you’ve got bait that the fish have never seen.
A different look is so important for success right now because of the heavy pressure on most of our area’s lakes from fishermen and boats ever since the pandemic began.
So, what if you’re using a hard bait and you need to change it up a little? You can do several things, such as adding a little color with a Marks-a-Lot; maybe a few dots or slashes in red or black or any of their other colors. You can also use fingernail polish, and I like it because it dries quickly. You’ve got hundreds of different colors to choose from and some of them have glitter.
This might sound weird, but it’s a good idea to keep a few colors of Marks-a-Lots and nail polish in your boat because you just never know when it could come in handy.
Another way you can change up a hard bait is by adding a bucktail with a hook. Just take the back hook off and add the bucktail. Paint the front hook with a red Marks-a-Lot, and there’s another different look. If your hard bait is lipless, you can take a blade and swivel from a spinnerbait and then take the back hook off and add the blade and swivel to your bait, and there’s another different look.
How about a soft plastic stick-type bait? Remember the blade you added to your lipless bait? You can add a blade and swivel to the tail of your stick bait, and it totally gives a different look plus some flash. You do this by taking a spring from a ballpoint pen and cutting about a quarter inch off it and then stretching it out to about a half inch or so, and now you have a screw. On the closed end of the spring, add your blade and swivel. Now you can screw it into the tail end of the stick bait, and this will work.
I’ve used all of these methods over the years, and so many times they caught fish for me — sometimes in tournaments and I won a check — sometimes on a lake just fishing for the fun of it, and I wasn’t about to leave and go buy bait.
I wish you the best of luck if you ever have the need to try one of these. If you do, I bet you’ll catch fish.
Be safe, and I’ll see you on the water.
