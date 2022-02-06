The American Red Cross is known for responding to disasters, but AJ Renold, executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas chapter, said they would much rather prevent disasters if they can.
“Home fires are the No. 1 disaster the Red Cross responds to nationwide,” Renold said. “We responded to, I think, 323 home fires last year in my chapter. My chapter covers Brazos Valley, Waco and Killeen, but that’s almost one a day.”
In one week in January, she said, there were 11 residential fires in the Brazos Valley, Waco and Killeen area that make up the chapter. Last month, Renold and chapter volunteers assisted families displaced by an apartment fire in Hearne.
The Red Cross is ramping up its education and training programs after they were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Renold said. One of those outreach events is being organized with the apartment manager in Hearne and Robertson County Emergency Management.
The Red Cross and first responders from Hearne and Robertson County will host a barbecue to increase awareness about fire safety Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Village Apartments on Riley Street in Hearne, the site of the January fire. The Red Cross will be on hand to provide information about fire safety and preparedness and also to check fire alarms.
In addition to hosting educational sessions, she said, the Red Cross also offers services to install and test fire alarms and help families develop an escape plan in the case of a fire.
“We can’t prevent all fires, but most of them can be prevented that we see,” she said.
Renold said it is important to let children hear the fire alarm, so they know what it will sound like and then practice getting out of the house and to a meeting point. It is something that takes a lot of repetition, she said, because it is a scary situation that can trigger people’s “fight or flight” response.
“Oftentimes we’ve seen it’s kids that are alerted first or hear it first, and then if they know what to do, they go wake up the parents. If they don’t know what to do, they go and hide,” she said.
Renold emphasized the importance of families having a designated meeting spot.
“We don’t want people going back into the home, if at all possible,” she said. “If people go out multiple entrances to get out of the fire, you may think a loved one is still in and go back in. And that’s where we see — usually when people die in a fire, it’s because of smoke inhalation, and it can happen really fast. So having that one meeting spot is like the easiest thing you can practice.”
She said people typically have less than two minutes to get out of a house fire, especially in older homes, and the two key life-saving factors are having working fire alarms and an established meeting spot.
College Station Fire Department Capt. Stuart Marrs said another tip to staying safe in a fire is to keep doors closed.
The fire in a New York City apartment complex that killed 19 people in January was so deadly, he said, because people left their doors open, which allowed the smoke to fill the building.
“The smoke is what got the people,” Marrs said. “It wasn’t heat and flames; it was smoke. So what we say is ‘close before you doze,’ and if you evacuate a building, shut all the doors you can behind you. Shut every door you see.”
Closing — not locking, but closing — doors, he said, creates more “survivable spaces” in an apartment complex, commercial structure and hotel, while also helping keep the hallways clearer for firefighters when they arrive.
“Buildings are designed to control fires if the doors are shut,” Marrs said. “If the doors and windows are open, that fire can breathe and it grows, and it’s a huge problem for us when we get there. If the doors are shut, almost we’re dealing with a smoldering fire that’s just dying by the time we get there. If the doors are open, it’s breathing, it’s churning, it’s chugging, it’s dangerous.”
Renold said the Red Cross program Our Homes Made Safer involves volunteers contacting people they have worked with in the past to make sure they have working smoke alarms and a plan in case of a fire, and to offer to help them with that if needed. Volunteers then work to reach others in the community.
The organization has programs designed to teach children how to be prepared and stay safe in an emergency.
The Pillowcase Project, she said, is used when there is time to prepare, such as before a hurricane or if a brush fire is approaching.
“The Pillowcase Project is thinking about the things that you need to take with you, and they should fit in a pillowcase,” Renold said. “It can be overwhelming to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to get all the stuff out of the house.’ You don’t have time to move out of your house.”
For a child, it might include a stuffed animal that can be comforting, or medication. For adults, it can be files and documents, such as driver’s licenses, passports, insurance documents, titles to property, health information and birth certificates. It is important to know where those items are and practice getting them.
To volunteer with the Red Cross or to find more information about training and educational programs, go to www.redcross.org or contact Renold at anjuli.renold@redcross.org.
