Tuesday night, ABC kicked off the holiday season with a Diane Sawyer special, interviewing the director and several cast members of the English romantic comedy, “Love Actually.” The film has emerged as a favorite on Christmas movie lists, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary in the coming year.
Sawyer and writer/director Richard Curtis did their interviews in a small theater screening scenes from the film, with Curtis providing backstory comments that lend texture to a film that so remarkably captured the many faces of love in two hours.
Sawyer interviewed American actress Laura Linney on her home turf, Brooklyn, New York, where Linney talked about her character’s devotion to a brother in a hospital for the mentally ill. Other interviews took place in London, home turf for most.
The interview with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Liam Neeson’s 10-year-old stepson, Sam, is hilarious in that it takes place on a city bench and is broken up by a policeman who says they don’t have the necessary permit for the activity. In the film, when asked why he is so troublingly morose, Sam admits to being in love with a girl at school who is leaving to return to the States. Brodie-Sangster grew up to play a famous chess master in the limited series, “The Queen’s Gambit.” He also stars in the 2017 Netflix miniseries, “Godless,” with Michelle Dockery.
Emma Thompson and Bill Nighy provided two of the hour’s longest interviews. Bill Nighy was an established stage actor in 2003, but said his wasn’t a recognizable face until his role as an aging rock singer who is trying for one last gasp in his career with the re-issue of a terrible Christmas song in a contest. When he wins, he discovers that attending a famous party isn’t half as enjoyable as spending the evening with his manager – his best friend.
Thompson provided much of the emotional heft of the film, something ABC acknowledged with the longest scene. Thompson’s character has been eager to open her husband’s Christmas gift, believing it to be the gold necklace she found in the pocket of his coat. When she opens his gift and it’s a Joanie Mitchell CD instead, she knows immediately who received the necklace. She exits to their bedroom in her grief, to avoid sharing it with their children. ABC ran this scene in its entirety.
The special also referenced the hilarious scene of the late great Alan Rickman, in Harrods’ buying the necklace, waited on by sales clerk Rowan Atkinson — he of “Black Adder” and “Mr. Bean” fame. Curtis said they were filming that scene at three in the morning and Atkinson, enjoying Rickman’s impatience, would take a full 11 minutes for the scene, asking how it looked and asking for one more take.
The surprise of the evening was Hugh Grant, the boyish star of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill” (both written by Curtis also) looking older than anyone else and less enthusiastic. Curtis and Thompson were both quick to comment on how contrary he can be, with Curtis saying he wasn’t excited to do his victory dance (following his Prime Minister’s small victory over Billy Bob Thornton’s lecherous U.S. President scene). ABC punched the popularity of the scene with various YouTube and TikTok postings.
The special is a fine early Christmas offering by ABC and Diane Sawyer and it goes straight to Hulu if you missed it.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
