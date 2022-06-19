Those of you who enjoy movies about cooking may enjoy a new French film (subtitles) streaming on Amazon called “Delicieux.” Set in 1789, just prior to the Revolution, when French aristocracy had reached such a ridiculous state of hypocrisy that they actually did believe that one had to be an aristocrat to appreciate fine food, that the eating of gastronomic delicacies was an art form, more truly understood by those of blue blood. Let the people have their bread and cheese.