So here’s the skinny: I really didn’t want to sit through 146 minutes of another Jurassic anything. But I’ve reviewed “Top Gun” and the latest “Downton;” another WWII Netflix movie and I would sound like a broken record. So I sucked it up, talked my movie buddy into being chased by dinosaurs, and found out which one of the multiple time offerings was actually in theater No. 1, because you can’t see this film on a small screen. You may as well wait until it’s streaming.
So what I have to say is that it may be long, but it’s definitely not as dull as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018). There’s really no down time in “Dominion.” It picks up a few years after the other one left off. We know that after the volcano destroyed Isla Nublar and the Lockwood Estate, where dinosaurs had been extracted and sold to the highest bidder for nefarious purposes, that they were released and free to roam throughout the Earth. And director Colin Trevorrow gives you plenty of film sequences to shore that up, e.g. running with wild horses out west.
Owen and Claire (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) are living with Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a remote area in the Northwest, trying to protect her and rescue dinosaurs that are being sold on the black market. There are lots of people wanting to get hold of Maisie, who in the previous film was told she was cloned from the original Jurassic owner’s granddaughter.
The guy wanting her more is Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong), the geneticist who was doing the dinosaur cloning. He’s funded by Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), a capricious sort whose Biosyn Genetics is recognized around the world for studying dinosaurs seeking cures for disease.
But his biogenetics research is taking a far darker turn. Dr. Ellie Sattler, a world-famous paleobotanist (yes, it’s Laura Dern, the whole gang is back) is called to examine fields of corn being eaten by swarms of a newly emerged giant locust that are threatening the world’s food supply. Funny thing, though, they’re leaving the adjoining fields planted with Biosyn seed alone. This would probably interest Ellie’s former partner, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).
There’s all sorts of fishy things going on. Biosyn seems always in the black market for dinosaurs, shipped efficiently to the Biosyn complex. Maisie is kidnaped and sent to the Biosyn complex. Claire and Owen track down old friends now in the CIA to help locate Maisie. She’s going via Malta, where some particularly dangerous dinosaurs seem to be part of the local entertainment. They get loose and their chase through Malta’s streets is the longest, sustained nail-biting scene I’ve watched in years. And, oh my goodness, Jeff Goldblum is at the Biosyn complex too, as a guest speaker. It’s old home week.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
