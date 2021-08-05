This year is flying by and it won’t be too much longer before we start heading into fall, but it’s still hot summertime, and the fish are in their summer patterns.
During early and late hours, our best bets are to fish shallow and mid-day, on Pat Mayse, we move to deeper water in the 14- to 18-foot range. On Lake Fork, the depths will be much deeper in the 20- to 28-foot range. On all our lakes that have piers, boat houses or bridges, there will be some much needed shade. Bridges have the most shade, and they are cooler too for the fishermen and usually have deep water as well as shallow depths. Baits that come into play are topwaters, squarebill cranks, bladed jigs, swim baits, dropshots and Carolina Rigs.
Ridges, humps, rock edges and brush piles are high percentage areas. If you aren’t having much luck, work your fall baits such as bladed jigs, swim baits, topwaters, squarebills and traps and think “big.” August is a difficult month for fish because of the heat and usually little or no current. I’ve had times when my smaller or finesse baits wouldn’t work, or they only caught smaller fish, and I switched to big baits — worms, creaturebaits, crankbaits and flutter spoons. With the larger-sized baits worked fast, the fish don’t have time to check your bait out and they react from instinct. Working the big baits is a lot harder on you, but with an extra heavy action rod that is 7 feet 6 inches and has an extra long handle, it will be a little easier on you. This method works well with a 5 or 6 inch flutter spoon. Try casting the spoon and let it go to the bottom in 20 to 25 feet of water on a slack line — but pay attention because sometimes the fish will hit it on the fall. Give some aggressive jerks, moving the spoon 6 to 8 feet, and let it fall back and then repeat. Stay ready on the fall — most of my bites have been on the fall and the size of the bass are much bigger.
If you like using a dropshot, try it with a 10 inch worm and a ¾ or a 1 ounce weight rigged with a 4/8 or a 5/0 hook. Just go big and go fast. Give these methods a try and maybe it will become one of your favorites too.
Be safe out there, have fun, and I’ll see you on the water.
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 86 to 89 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, flipping jigs, senkos, topwaters and bladed spinners near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Try drop shots, football jigs and crankbaits working in deeper water near cover or timber as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.97 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, jerk baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near grass lines, channel edges, points and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, orange or red Carolina rigged craws, bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps, ridges and flats using silver slabs and white swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs tipped with minnows working brush piles and timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86-88 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and buzz baits early or late in the day, Carolina rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs working road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and punch bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live or punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 84 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 69 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points, rocks and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and sunfish along creek channels, river channel and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation dropping, water 84 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, in coves, creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 5.00 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on silver or chartreuse slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing tubes, shaky head jigs, diving crankbaits and purple, blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
