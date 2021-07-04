Contents of a time capsule from 100 years ago from the cornerstone at Paris City Hall gives insight into a time when the city was in recovery from the Great Fire of 1916 and had just completed a majestic Georgian/Colonial style building, a place to take care of the people’s business.
The capsule was recently recovered in preparation for a 100-year birthday celebration and tour of city hall. Plans for a new time capsule are in the works, including a scroll signed by folks who attended the birthday celebration a week ago.
The 1920 capsule contents include business cards of such men as W.H. Lightfoot, whose company was in charge of the building’s design, and Walter White, who served as general contractor. Copies of The Paris Morning News, forerunner to The Paris News, included the names of men such as Jay W. Harrison, a council member at the time, and Mayor J.M. Crook. Lake Crook bears his name.
“Many of those men have descendants who still live here,” Anderson said.
A special edition of The Paris Morning News from March 21, 1920, pays tribute to the fourth anniversary of the Great Fire and another from Feb. 20, 2021, notes when the city occupied the facility.
“People 100 years ago took pride in that building,” said City Finance Director Gene Anderson, in charge of the historical building’s recent renovation. “I think the building serves as a testimonial to the will of the people to recover from that kind of disaster.”
Other contents in the time capsule include a Masonic penny from Lafayette Chapter 48 in Paris and a handful of seeds yet to be identified.
