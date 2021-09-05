I had a yen for something totally different this past weekend and sat through an entire Japanese samurai film without subtitles before I realized I had to initiate them myself at the beginning. Next up was a 2018 Polish film that cleaned up at film festivals, notably Cannes, a film called “Cold War,” (“Zimna wojna”) from well-known Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, who also co-authored the screenplay. This film was also recognized by the Academy as a Best Foreign Film entry.
The film is a period piece, set in post-war Poland and France in the late ’40s until the ’60s. A love story, albeit a fraught one. It begins as the music director of a state-sponsored folk festival falls for one of the young girls participating. She’s a natural blond with dark eyes, who looks as if she’s seen much more of life than the young age she’s trying on for size.
Wiktor is enchanted with Zula, who tells him she’s on probation for assaulting her father and she needs this job. The group turns out to be more successful than anyone anticipated. The attraction between Zula and Wiktor grows and they become lovers. But their government chaperone (remember, Poland landed behind the Iron Curtain after WWII) tells Wiktor that they need to incorporate more political themes in their songs. Soon the group is performing all over the Soviet Union, with Stalin’s face looming from the backdrop.
Zula is happy, but the true musician in Wiktor longs for making his own music and he flees to France, where he lands jobs doing soundtracks for low-budget films, until he gets work in a jazz club in Paris. But he longs for Zula, She, too, comes to Paris. But it intimidates her and she returns to Poland. So does he–tragically.
As with much of Eastern European visual arts, despair is the key ingredient. I used to think it was the result of the end of WWII, when that whole section of Europe was deeded to the Soviet by default. But after reading a tome on the Romanovs, with its centuries of Russian rule, including the regions that are now Eastern Europe, it is easy to ascribe their history as cold, brutal, filled with angst and pain. And the title of the film, translated “Cold War”— it’s a metaphor for the lovers’ relationship.
•••
The second foray into sub-titles was “Jodhaa Akbar,” a 2008 Hindi film that is a love story about a 16th century marriage alliance between a great Mughal Emperor, Akbar, a Muslim, and a Rajput princess, Jodhaa, who made keeping her Hindu religion a condition for the marriage.
There are sufficient sub-plots and political intrigue to make this film run 3 hours, with even some Bollywood-style musical numbers toward the end. So clean your glasses and lay on the popcorn. These films stream on Prime and Netflix. And remember to cue the sub-titles.
