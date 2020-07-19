COOPER — Fatima Delgado, a recent graduate of Cooper High School, is no stranger to hard work and perseverance. After four years of determination throughout her high school career, her hard work has paid off, and she can now say she is the first person in her family to attend college. Delgado plans to attend the University of North Texas.
As a new graduate, Delgado received $4,000 in scholarship money from Legend Bank.
The road to being a first-generation college student was filled with obstacles, she said, including the lack of internet access at home.
“If I had to use the internet for homework, I’d have to stay late after school to do it or get up early to get to school and finish it,” she said. “It also meant I had to apply for scholarships at school. I’d do that during my lunch breaks. I wouldn’t eat lunch during my senior year because I was doing that and finishing up homework in the 30 minutes I had. It was hard, but it feels really rewarding to get through it.”
“It was definitely a lot of hard work, and I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Delgado added. “To see it all pay off is really rewarding, though.”
While in high school, Delgado excelled. She participated in several extracurricular activities and clubs, and she shone academically.
She spent four years of high school taking part in the Upward Bound program, which she described as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. The program provides opportunities for students to succeed in their precollege performance and in their higher education endeavors as well. Upward Bound serves high school students from low-income families and high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree.
The program consisted of educational lessons to supplement what the students are learning in school, and it gives them hands-on experience in various ways.
As a junior, Delgado completed an internship with Texas A&M Commerce, in which she completed an emergency management plan for the athletic department.
“That was really rewarding,” she said. “I got to grow my connections there, and it let me see what it would be like to work in a setting like that.”
Not only did the program benefit Delgado academically, but she said it helped her in other ways. Delgado credits Upward Bound with helping her form lasting relationships as well.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I’d really encourage anyone who qualifies to take part in it.”
Delgado took part on the student council, where she served as the historian during her junior year. She was also a class officer, serving as secretary her junior year and vice president during her senior year. She was also a class officer, serving as secretary as a junior and vice president as a senior.
She was a part of Cooper’s AVID Program as well, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. The AVID Program helps students with high academic potential prepare for college.
Other clubs she participated in over the years include the National Honor Society, the Health Occupation Students of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and there were more.
Delgado also excelled on the UIL stage. In 2018, Delgado helped Cooper’s Spanish drama team capture first place in the statewide UIL competition, where she was individually recognized, earning first place in the drama narration category.
“That was a great feeling,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
As she prepared for college, Delgado took part in the Legend Bank Financial Scholar Program, through which she earned a $4,000 scholarship. The program consisted of modules that trained students on real-world financial problems and how to solve them. At the end of each lesson would be a quiz, and Delgado aced each one of them.
“That was a really good program,” she said. “I definitely learned some things about financials that I didn’t know before, so I’d recommend every student take that program.”
Jerimy Bell, the president of Legend Bank Cooper, said Delgado’s strong academic and extracurricular work stood out to the scholarship program.
“Fatima’s academic excellence, extracurricular involvement and commitment to the community stands out, making her an outstanding candidate for the Legend Bank Financial Scholar Program Scholarship,” he said.
The scholarship program was started back in the 2014 school year. Since then, it has given $180,000 in scholarships. Legend Bank marketing director Randi Mitchell said.
Looking to the future, Delgado is planning on studying kinesiology, and she is planning on working hard to land an internship with the Dallas Cowboys.
As she reflects on the path to becoming a first-generation college student, Delgado said her heart is full of thanks to her parents and family.
“If I could tell people something, it’d be to keep those who love you close to you,” she said. “They’re going to be the ones with you in tough times and support you.”
She also thanked God for helping her achieve her dreams, saying that she was able to accomplish all she did through His will. She pointed to Matthew 19:26 as a source of inspiration, which reads, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
