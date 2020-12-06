We are exceedingly visual creatures, so much so that a significant portion of the genes for our smell receptors no longer function. Our species came to rely so heavily on visual information for finding food or escaping predators that mutations in the olfactory receptor genes caused no problems.
About 60% of the more than 1,000 olfactory genes in our species are broken or fossilized in our genomes. These fossilized genes are reminders of a time when smell was more vital to our survival. The fact that nature allowed our smell genes to be lost over time is a testament to how heavily we rely on vision.
The advantages of excellent eyesight and the disadvantages of its loss takes little imagination. As vital as vision was to our ancestors and is in our lives today, the loss of vision still occurs. Various genetic disorders cause people to lose most if not all their eyesight. Science has been working on ways to repair many of these genetic disorders and restore sight. The first gene therapy for one such inherited retinal disease was U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved in 2018.
The eyes are excellent organs for testing gene therapies. They do not mount much of an immune response to anything, and they are easily accessed. You also have two of them, so one could be used as a control.
Some of the first success stories for restoring vision are related to conditions involving RPE65-related retinal degeneration. RPE65 stands for retinal pigmented epithelium, and the 65 refers to the size of the protein the gene codes for. The RPE65 gene is located on chromosome 1 in humans. The product of the gene is an enzyme named all-trans retinyl ester isomerase. This enzyme is needed for the conversion of all-trans retinyl esters to 11-cis retinol. This 11-cis retinol is involved in rebuilding the light-sensitive photopigments of retinal cells.
When light strikes the retina, it kicks off a chemical signaling pathway known as phototransduction. This signaling pathway ultimately leads to a nerve impulse being sent down the optic nerve to your brain’s visual cortex. It starts with pigments in the retina responding to light. Any reduction in those pigments will reduce the retina’s ability to generate that optical signal.
Those with mutations in the RPE65 gene fail to make the proper enzyme. This leads to a lack of photopigments and progressive loss of vision, often ending in total blindness. If we could replace the faulty RPE65 gene with a corrected version, then pigment production would restore and vision would return.
The first successful gene therapy trials attempting to do just that occurred in Briard dogs. The scientist used a modified adenovirus to deliver the correct version of the RPE65 gene, and “presto” vision was restored to these blind dogs. The surgery was a simple injection in the eye, taking all of 10 minutes to perform. Since then, this has also been successful in humans who have RPE65 mutations, healing the blind.
Please visit the article “A Vision, Realized” by Penn Medicine News and meet the husband and wife team who made this dream come true. Take 17 minutes from your day and watch the Howard Hughes Medical Institute video “Genes as Medicine,” which covers this research.
