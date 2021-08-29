Monday was a banner day for TV at our house: Someone came in and re-programmed the two backhouse television sets, so someone could actually watch them again. They’ve been offline for maybe six months because I couldn’t bear to tell a repairman that ‘someone” in the house is a relentless remote abuser. You know, the kind who if he can’t turn it on, turn it up, or change to the station he wants instantly, starts pushing every button on the gizmo to see if he will perhaps get lucky.
I’m sure you know someone afflicted with this condition. It is fairly common for every household, their name a well-known four letter word, sometimes two, depending on the length of yelling involved. I used to respond with a hurried refresher course in “remedial remote,” then I attempted writing it down. Nothing works. Once, out of state, I received a call every evening, one evening twice. That was when I began to turn off my phone at 7 every night.
Now, since the “big” TV is on a wall that doesn’t share the cable box, I have thrown caution to the wind. If I’m there and manage channel selection, fine. If I’m not, fine. I left recently for an evening and my viewing buddy managed to get the TV completely off HD1, onto some channel (the only channel available) that showed what looked like homemade shorts. He said, I was just looking for some news.
•••
Saturday afternoon, one of the streaming channels was having “Julia Roberts Day.” They ran “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Charlie Wilson’s War” — the latter made all the more topical by events of the past two weeks. It was a good mix, and I was grateful for omitting “Pretty Woman,” since it’s running on some channel every other day. Such is the popularity of that film. Heck, that actress.
Which reminds me again of those films you will sit down and watch no matter how many times you have seen it. Following the blast of Julia Roberts, the channel screened “Working Girl,” which of course I watched even after having seen it probably 87 times.
“Working Girl” was made in 1988. That’s 33 years ago. Sigourney Weaver was just coming off the success of “Alien” three years prior. Harrison Ford looked like a young man. Melanie Griffith received an Oscar nomination for playing the title role. Weaver and Joan Cusack won nominations for Best Supporting. Carly Simon actually won an Oscar for Best Song for “Let the River Run.” But the astounding fact is that the film was an international hit, making over $103 million. That was a lot more money then than it is now.
See you at the movies.
