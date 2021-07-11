Director Chris McKay’s “The Tomorrow War” really is the kind of movie one needs to watch in a dark theater, sharing a large popcorn with your movie buddy, a coke in the other hand, Dolby sound bouncing off the walls. But Paramount couldn’t wait. They sold the rights to Amazon Prime, so we got it on July 2.
Loosely billed “a military sci-fi,” it borrows a bit from a few of our favorite “Alien” films (in the quiet squeegee parts), the bravado of the guys in “Independence Day” (1996 — a long time ago), and some of the irony from “Galaxy Quest.” But feel free to pick out your own favorites.
Chris Pratt, who loves a good “hero” film, plays a mild-mannered high school science teacher. An ex-Army Ranger with two tours in Iraq, Dan Forester thinks he should be doing something more. The film opens on his being turned down for a job with a high-powered research firm. Cut to attending a World Cup game with his wife and daughter, when a group of soldiers claiming to be from 2051 drop onto the field in a huge energy bubble. They’re there to warn humanity that aliens have invaded Earth and they’re on the verge of extinction. They need help. The aliens, called “Whitespikes.” will be there in 2048. Humanity was almost extinct three years later.
The military tackled them first, but only 30% survived a week’s deployment. Whitespikes are fast, hungry and vicious. Governments around the world coalesce (this is how you recognize the film as fiction) to answer the call for soldiers, and an international conscription is organized. People are selected randomly. It doesn’t matter how old you are or your physical condition. They just need men and women. Someone finally says it: “We’re not soldiers, we’re food.”
Forester is dropped as head of his deployment group, which includes Sam Richardson playing Charlie, who has a PhD in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. (So you know he won’t get killed.) Dan and Charlie figure out that to prevent a paradox, those drafted have already died before the war starts.
They are sent via a wormhole device called the “jumplink.” Their jump to Miami Beach fails, and they’re dropped high above an abandoned downtown Miami. Most of Dan’s group die in the drop. Dan, Charlie and a few others fall into a roof swimming pool. The current military commander has sent them in to retrieve a research group in the city center. They fight their way there only to find them all dead. Dan grabs the research vials, and they fight their way out. But it doesn’t look like they make it. They wake in a hospital tent in the Dominican Republic.
McKay provides workmanlike direction, i.e. it gets the job done. I should mention that J.K. Simmons, better known for his TV police roles and insurance commercials, has some serious muscles in this — unless they painted them on. He has a pivotal role as Dan’s father, who gets a shot at redemption.
See you at the movies.
