Diseases like Covid-19 attack the lungs and make breathing very difficult. Patients are often given oxygen in the hospital, and some have to be placed on ventilators to help them breathe.
We know that we must breathe in oxygen to live, but why is that, and do all species have to do this? What exactly is that oxygen doing for us?
The human body is composed of trillions of tiny cells, and each cell contains a variety of other microscopic parts known collectively as cellular organelles. The world of a cell is a wondrous place and very intricate. They say the devil is in the details, and a course in cell biology is often called the “weed out” class by those majoring in biology. Just mentioning the Krebs cycle can send shivers down the spine for some, but if you want to know why you breathe, then you must dive headfirst into those details.
It is the mitochondria of the cell that mainly utilizes the oxygen we breathe. The mitochondria are called the powerhouse of the cell because they produce the cell’s energy, adenosine triphosphate. This tiny molecule is at the heart of everything cells do. The power for us to think or move in any way comes from ATP, and we must make mountains of it each day.
To produce all this ATP, mitochondria break down the food we eat in a complex series of steps that involve transferring electrons. The flow of these electrons drives the production of ATP. The electrons have to end up somewhere, though, and that is where oxygen comes in.
The oxygen we breathe is the final electron acceptor of all these reactions. When oxygen accepts the negative electrons, it gets joined with some positive hydrogen ions by an enzyme and becomes H2O. We breathe oxygen, and our cells use it to capture electrons and then turn it into water, all to make the energy molecule ATP. A significant portion of your daily water need is produced in this process.
Making energy in life involves this electron transfer. For all of life that breathes oxygen to live, the necessary steps are the same. However, not all of life needs oxygen to live, so there must be other electron acceptors out there.
Anammox bacteria can use nitrite to accept electrons, and they don’t get the electrons from food like carbohydrates and fats as we do. They eat ammonium and transfer the electrons from it. They are a considerable part of the nitrogen cycle on Earth and are often used in wastewater plants to “eat” the ammonium.
A research team recently found that these microbes could transfer their electrons to acceptors that were outside the cell. If you use electrodes to capture the transfer, then you would generate electricity. Imagine using wastewater microbes to generate energy! These microbes would be technically breathing solid-state matter.
Please Google an article by Kaust Discovery titled “Anammox bacteria generate energy from wastewater while taking a breath.” It is a fascinating read, and there is a link to the actual journal paper at the end if you want to tackle that one.
