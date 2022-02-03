Pat Mayse Lake Report

Lake is 2.47 low with a temperature about 47. Fishing is slow overall, and with the fronts moving through it appears the winter bite will be sporadic. Fish slow and methodical to find that bite. Crappie will want that bait sitting still, and the old jig and pig is the best bet for a bite. These conditions are great to catch that fish of a lifetime. Oil those reels and change that line while you wait for warmer weather.

Bruce Bullard