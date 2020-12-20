Two years ago, Stephanie Leonard started a journey that has culminated in her very own business. The busy mom of one recently opened a brick and mortar location for her store, The Picky Piglet, which had been largely online.
Leonard offers stylish kids clothes and accessories for little ones and moms alike. As a mom herself, she wanted other parents to have fashionable options for their kids — but she didn’t want to stop there. Instead of buying the majority of her goods overseas, Leonard makes a conscious effort to purchase products that are American-made, particularly ones made by women and other moms. Keeping money local and supporting other women in the industry is a way she can give back.
“I know it’s a really hard industry, and I mean any industry really is not really run by females. It’s getting better, but I try to like support ... the other moms and stuff,” Leonard said, pointing to a collection of bows made by a local mother.
Opening up a business is a stressful endeavor for anyone, but Leonard said she’s run into some issues getting her store up and running. She said as a woman, some of the people she deals with don’t take her seriously, even though she’s the one who made the business possible.
“It’s very difficult. I can tell you just down to the construction side of things, it’s just not the same as it would be (if I were a man),” Leonard said. “Like, there’s many times I have to ask my husband if he can talk to somebody or things like that. They don’t take you seriously.”
It’s frustrating, but it hasn’t stopped Leonard from making her passion a reality. Savvy with the internet, Leonard took a different approach than some other business owners by starting her store online. She set up her own website and managed social media to build a customer base. Opening a store during the Covid-19 pandemic is nothing short of stressful, but Leonard said because of her approach, she was able to start out with success.
“Most people open the store and then they venture on to online,” Leonard said of her modern approach. “Because I started online, I feel like that was kind of my saving grace within this period because a lot of the local stores or other boutiques might not have had websites. So then they were having to learn how to build the website — because I’ve built my whole website myself and I handled my social media — so for like two years, I’ve been getting the online recognition and having that base. So that way, when it did come time to open my store, people just knew who I was, it wasn’t like some random store.”
Before she opened up her store on Clarksville Street, Leonard started by selling her products both on her website and by setting up shop in other boutiques downtown. She said the culture amongst business owners in Paris is supportive, and she felt welcomed by all the other owners who helped her jump start her career.
“I think it’s safe to say almost every — at least 90% — of the boutiques in town invited me in at some point or another to be set up in there and just offered for me to come just be in there and do my thing,” Leonard said. “I mean, they didn’t have to do that.”
She now carries everything from shoes and clothing to accessories for new moms, like diaper bags and bassinets. Leonard said with the holiday season in full swing, she said customers have turned out in droves to support her locally owned shop, purchasing gifts to put under the tree for little ones.
“All my customers are super loyal and awesome,” Leonard said.
Like many businesses, Leonard relied on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, for sales — and it was a huge success. Even with the popularity of online shopping, she said customers in Paris make a conscious effort to shop local.
“Paris is really good about shopping small. Like if you’re ever down here, we have a really good community for shopping small,” she said. “This Small Business Saturday was actually our grand opening and it was incredible.”
Leonard knows that many parents and relatives with kids will be looking for unique and special gifts this year and, walking around her store, offered up several recommendations.
For moms, she suggested the “Tush Baby” a redesigned baby carrier that sits on the hips, creating a miniature seat for a child. For little girls, she said sparkly cowboy boots are hot this year, and for all kids, she suggested her themed pajama sets that come complete with a book — an all-in-one gift.
While 2020 has been a whirlwind of ups and downs for business owners, Leonard said she feels blessed that she was able to bring her store to life and support other women and small operations along the way.
“The stars aligned and God made it work out and we were able to buy this building. So it’s just been in the works for — it happened a lot faster than we had anticipated — but it just kind of fell into place,” she said.
The Picky Piglet is located at 17 Clarksville St. in downtown Paris.
