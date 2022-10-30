One would expect a much-hyped rom/com with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, to set moviegoers a-twitter, causing long lines at the box office. But guess what story the weekend box office (that’s Friday through Sunday) tells: “Black Adam,” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $67 mil; “Ticket to Paradise,” with Julia and George, $16.5 mil.
My how times have changed.
That’s not an idle comment. Things have changed. Audiences have changed, and Covid had a lot to do with it. While theater chains closed during the height of the pandemic, adults stayed home, happily making their own popcorn, appreciating not having to pay almost $5 for the “small” bag, or similar for the small coke — which employees are trained to demonstrate to customers just how small the “small” is.
They learned all about streaming, and realized that whatever they were missing would inevitably end up being streamed at some point. Or noticed, after theaters began opening, that a film just starting at the local theater might also premier on Netflix the same day.
It’s the younger generation that can’t wait, driving ticket sales to Marvel and DC Comics movies that now dominate the industry, making Johnson and New Line Cinema very happy.
But what of Julia and George? The film opens on the divorced couple, Georgia and David Cotton, arriving at their only child’s law school graduation, sending her off to Bali with her best friend for a much-needed vacation. They didn’t anticipate that she would fall in love with a seaweed farmer, calling them 37 days later to say she is marrying Gede and asking them to their upcoming wedding in Bali.
The gimmick, of course, is that it was a nasty divorce, David and Georgia hate each other, but they have to appear to get along to rid daughter Lily of this ridiculous notion. They have careers, they made sure she has one, what is she thinking?
The problem is that rom/coms are usually so vapid that writers have to fill them with other things they can throw jokes at, and that’s where things get sticky. In “Ticket to Paradise,” Georgia’s boyfriend is a handsome French commercial pilot, Paul, who happens to be the pilot on their flight to Bali to sabotage Lily and Gede’s wedding. Paul arranged it, intending to return to propose to Georgia. There’s also a lot of imbibing, including a night drinking the local head-pounder, that leaves them with the hangover from hell. Well, it was funny at the time.
Lily is played by Kaitlyn Dever, who was so good in Olivia Wilde’s directing debut in 2019, “Booksmart.” Her best friend Wren is played by Billie Lourd. The lovely Gede is played by French/Indonesian actor, model, musician Maxime Bouttier. Ol Parker directed and co-authored the screenplay with Daniel Pipski.
There is one really great line in the film, that comes with an undercurrent of sarcasm as David is questioning Gede’s occupation as a seaweed farmer and its limited market. Gede laughs and says, “We just signed a contract with Whole Foods, soon you will see us around your corner.” That was great.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
