A really excellent German series just began on Netflix with English subtitles. “The Empress,” an historical series starring German/Turkish actress Devrim Lingnau in the title role of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, a member of the Bavarian aristocracy who married Emperor Franz Josef I in 1854.
Theirs was a turbulent marriage, lovers in the beginning, but after three pregnancies in rapid succession, Elisabeth’s ardor cooled. And her mother-in-law, Duchess Sophie, who had stronger hooks in Elisabeth’s husband, found Elisabeth so eccentric that she refused to let her raise her own children. But I haven’t gotten that far into a series that has an intriguing script, strong cast, looks splendid and only hints at problems to come. I am fascinated by its subject and her place in Habsburg history.
She hated the formal Hapsburg court in Vienna, and took to leaving for long vacations elsewhere. Hungary was one of her favorite places. She kept a house there and learned to speak Hungarian, something that endeared her to Hungary’s people and helped secure the Austro-Hungarian empire.
Elisabeth bore three children. The two daughters, one who died at the age of two, and finally a son and heir — crown prince Rudolph. And it is with Rudolph that I remember a previous film, “Mayerling,” for which I have looked for years.
The 1968 film was about the murder/suicide of Rudolph and his mistress, the public shock and failed attempts to do damage control. In it, Omar Sharif played the crown prince, Catherine Deneuve played his mistress, Baroness Maria Vetsera. James Mason and Ava Gardner played Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth.
Revolution in Hungary had broken out, and Rudolph had begged his father not to come down hard on the country. The crown prince felt strongly that social changes needed to be made, and he was the wrong man living in a country that didn’t recognize the need for change. There was a note that revealed a suicide pact from the couple, who said they couldn’t live without love in a world without peace.
It was directed by Brit Terence Young, who directed the first two Bond films. If anyone spots this film streaming from anything, would you let this writer know?
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
