A really excellent German series just began on Netflix with English subtitles. “The Empress,” an historical series starring German/Turkish actress Devrim Lingnau in the title role of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, a member of the Bavarian aristocracy who married Emperor Franz Josef I in 1854.

Theirs was a turbulent marriage, lovers in the beginning, but after three pregnancies in rapid succession, Elisabeth’s ardor cooled. And her mother-in-law, Duchess Sophie, who had stronger hooks in Elisabeth’s husband, found Elisabeth so eccentric that she refused to let her raise her own children. But I haven’t gotten that far into a series that has an intriguing script, strong cast, looks splendid and only hints at problems to come. I am fascinated by its subject and her place in Habsburg history.

