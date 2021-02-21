Teaching in the biological sciences field was always fun. The early years were focused on discovering and classification life on Earth. The 1950s saw leaps in molecular discoveries, like DNA’s structure. The trend of bounding forward in the molecular world continued in the ’60s as scientists cracked the code of life. The molecular side of biology exploded in the ’80s and ’90s as technologies to sequence and manipulate the code of life started to take hold.
I graduated college with my first degree in biology during the golden age in the year 2000. I look back now on the other degrees I pursued in the field and on the 20 years of teaching, and I cannot help but be excited at what I have got to see, do and teach. Being an educator in an age where our understanding of the secret of life doubles at nearly impossible rates to keep up with is very exciting.
The ability to tease out species’ life history and learn the secrets to their existence and success is almost child’s play. The stories of life on Earth are written in the genomes of all species. Genes are born, and they die, and DNA records these past mutations and innovations. One of my personal favorites is the story of how the icefish lost the gene for hemoglobin, a protein vital to other vertebrates. Their blood is crystal clear, and the hemoglobin gene still sets, broken and fossilized, in the icefish genome. Their genome also shows a new gene’s birth via mutation, an antifreeze gene, which allows these fish to live at sub-freezing temperatures. I bet discovery and classification in the 1800s was a blast. Still, I find it hard to believe that folks like Darwin and Wallace would not kill to see what we do today in biology.
With that said, an article published in the journal Genome Research recently told an interesting story. The article is free to read and is titled “Genome and time-of-day transcriptome of Wolffia australiana link morphological minimization with gene loss and less growth control.” We know this mouthful of a scientific name as duckweed, and if you have a pond, you know one thing about this plant; it can spread at shocking rates. The duckweed genome explains why this successful little monocot is found on every continent but Antarctica, and how it grows at such exceptional speed.
This mighty little plant has lost many genes its flowering ancestors still use and revamped others to maximize growth. One interesting finding was that duckweed has lost or fossilized half the genes that control the plants’ usual light and dark cycles. These genes normally regulate when growth and carbon storage happen depending on the time of day. Without these regulatory genes, duckweed is not limited to when it can grow. Duckweed has also tossed out genes associated with root growth and pest defense that its cousins all have. Evolution has found success in favoring rapid budding style growth more similar to yeast than flowering plants. Nature has selected a reduced genome size focused on reproduction speed and the loss of those time-of-day regulatory genes that other plants follow.
Grow when and as fast as you like tiny duckweed. Perhaps your story will let us genetically engineer crops with your growth tricks.
