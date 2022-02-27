Someone is always asking me what I’m watching. Nothing that exciting, although I see HBO has gotten “Nightmare Alley,” so I’m looking forward to that. I record favorite movies to watch at my leisure, and I’m happy to report that HBO is running “This Is Where I Leave You.” But more on that later.
I’m happy when some channel is streaming “Lonesome Dove,” which I’ve seen only a zillion times. A couple of episodes made my night a few days ago.
I re-watched “The Phantom Thread,” a film I had to watch twice before I could start my column five years ago. And, yes, it is incredibly complex. I was still discovering things in it the third time. But isn’t that why we watch films we love over and over again?
I just this past week re-watched Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” about a real event in the 14th century, based on the book by Eric Jager, “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” about one of the last judicial duels fought in medieval France.
And speaking of Ridley Scott, they just started production in Malta of his “Napoleon,” with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, and Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Josephine. The film is viewed through the prism of their tumultuous relationship and is expected out next year.
I watched “The Comancheros,” a 1961 favorite western with John Wayne, Stuart Whitman, Ina Balin and Lee Marvin. I include Ina Balin because she’s in my favorite Paul Newman film, “From the Terrace,” one of those racy John O’Hara books you had to hide from your mother. Whitman was in another favorite O’Hara novel that was made into a 1958 film with Gary Cooper, “Ten North Frederick.”
So, to take up two more recent films, I finally saw “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a 2021 release with Jessica Chastain, who both produced and starred with Andrew Garfield playing husband, Jim Bakker — the two disgraced televangelists, though it was the latter who went to jail for fraud.
Chastain won an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for it, and the film also garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling. Chastain is unrecognizable, but she sounds like Sarah Palin.
“This Is Where I Leave You” is a 2014 comedy/drama with a stellar cast about four siblings (Jason Bateman, Corey Stoll, Tina Fey and Adam Driver) home for their father’s funeral when their mother (Jane Fonda) announces she wants them to “sit Shiva” — a Jewish practice of sitting together for seven days following a death so friends and family can come by, bring food and tell stories. It is supposed to be a time of healing. But with this crowd that’s going to be tough.
One just found out his wife has been sleeping with his boss for a year. The youngest shows up in a Porsche with the older woman who bought it for him (Connie Britton). The oldest is on call whenever his wife signals go, because they’re trying for a baby.
Rose Byrne, Timothy Olyphant and Kathryn Hahn round out a hilarious cast that does more laughing than pouting. I love this film. See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.