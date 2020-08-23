*Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a typo in Robert Rollerson's name. It has been corrected.
Many people spend a lifetime working hard to put food on the table and a roof over the heads of family members.
Such is the case with Robert Rollerson, who retires at age 70 after more than 50 years in the workforce. He will retire Aug. 28 as a delivery man and warehouse supervisor from Texas Furniture & Appliance after spending the past 17 years working for the Hugh Anthony family.
“He is just like family, and we will miss him,” Austin Anthony said about his friend’s retirement.
Thanks to a retirement account that will pay off a mortgage on his home on Ballard Street, a small retirement from Uarco and Social Security, Rollerson thinks he and his wife of 34 years, Emily Rollerson, can live out their lives and enjoy retirement. His wife plans to retire in a year or two from Huhtamaki on Social Security and a retirement package from Earthgrains and Sara Lee, where she spent 30 years.
The couple has three children, Andrekus Dixon and Quinton Rollerson — both football stars at Paris High School and now college graduates — and Melissa Rollerson Henderson, a North Lamar basketball star and now a teacher at Paris Junior High School.
“I am going to sit down for a spell,” Rollerson said, explaining he will stay at home except for trips to the grocery store since his wife works. “This Covid virus is a killer, and I am going to just sit around for a while and see what happens.”
Having worked since he was a child on a family farm near Howland, Rollerson said he has dreams of owning a food truck and specialize in barbecue.
“I don’t know how long I can sit around and do nothing,” Rollerson said. “As long as I can keep this high blood pressure under control, I know I’ll be doing something.”
Rollerson recalled growing up on his grandfather’s farm where he and his seven siblings worked hard picking cotton, chopping corn, taking care of a couple milk cows, hogs, chickens and a large family garden.
“We didn’t have electricity until I was 10 or 11, and we never had running water,” Rollerson said. “We had two wells, one out front for the livestock and one out back for the house.
“I have fond memories of my childhood,” he added. “I can’t remember ever going hungry. We weren’t rich, but it was a good life.”
While a student at Delmar High School, Rollerson joined the workforce at age 16 through the Manpower Program, first for Lamar County Precinct 2 where he got a Commercial Driver’s License, and his senior year at the school.
Upon graduation in 1969, Rollerson headed for Dallas where he first worked in a Safeway warehouse and then spent 10 years driving an 18-wheeler and delivering meat and produce throughout West Texas until Safeway shut down stores in Texas due to labor issues.
Rollerson said he returned to Roxton, where his mother lived after moving from the farm after his grandfather died. He soon got a job at Uarco where he worked until the company filed for bankruptcy and closed the printing plant in 1994.
“Those were the only two times I was out of a job, when Safeway moved out of Texas and Uarco closed,” Rollerson said. “It didn’t take me long to find jobs, and I didn’t draw all my unemployment.”
After Uarco, Rollerson spent seven years at Precision Printing, now Huhtamaki. High blood pressure problems and debilitating headaches forced him to quit on the advice of his family physician.
“That’s the only job I ever quit,” Rollerson said. “Changing jobs is not good, but every morning I would have a throw down headache.”
After recuperating from a light stroke, Rollerson started work for Texas Furniture in 2003, first at the Greenville store where he delivered furniture and drove the transfer truck from Paris to Greenville and back each day. He started working delivery and warehouse at the Paris store in 2006.
“The Anthony’s are just like family, and I have loved working for them,” Rollerson said. “I would not be retiring now if I didn’t have high blood pressure.”
