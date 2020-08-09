A 51-year-old pair of new shoes worn but twice by their father are now in the hands of a couple of brothers.
Lamar County resident Gwen Ballard tells the story of the old “new shoes” after passing them to her first cousins at the brothers’ 90-year-old mother’s funeral.
“The shoes were dusted and the strings carefully tied,” Mrs. Ballard explained in a submission to The Paris News. “Wrapped in tissue and in a gift bag, they were carried to Meadowbrook Cemetery.”
Before the funeral, Mrs. Ballard presented his father’s shoes to 64-year-old Gerald Chennault, of Frisco.
“It was quite a surprise,” Chennault said last week. “I had no idea the shoes even existed. My brother and I will make sure we take good care of them, and pass them along when we are gone.”
And now for the rest of the story.
Earline Edith Merritt and Norman Chennault married in the 1950s in Paris. They then moved first to Irving and then to Tyler, where Chennault worked for the U.S. Postal Service. The couple had two sons, Gerald and Kenny Chennault.
“Mr. Chennault’s work required that he have good, comfortable, but sturdy shoes because he delivered mail daily by walking his route,” Mrs.Ballard said. “At some point in the 1960s, Norman bought a pair of new shoes. He wore them two days and they hurt his feet badly because they didn’t fit well. His wife put them on a shelf in his closet.”
There the shoes stayed until his untimely death in 1969.
“His wife, Earline, cleaned his closet and took his clothes to The Salvation Army in Tyler,” Mrs. Ballard said. “However, she looked at his so-called new shoes and decided that she wanted someone she knew to receive them.”
She brought them to Paris and gave them to her brother, Cleo Merritt.
“Mr. Merritt graciously accepted them because he knew it would make his sister happy,” Mrs. Ballard said. “However, the shoes were too small for him, and he placed them on a shelf in his closet.”
Earline Chennault stayed in the Tyler area and reared her two sons by herself. When her boys graduated from high school, she married G.G. Stringer, senior vice-president of Penco Oil Company in Tyler. They lived out their lives at New Chapel Hill.
Meanwhile, the shoes stayed in Mr. Merritt’s closet for 20 years until he died in 1989.
His wife carried her husband’s hard hat that he wore while working for the Texas Highway Department to her daughter, Gwen Ballard.
Cherishing her father’s hard hat and realizing that the shoes had been of sentimental value to her father, Mrs. Ballard said she gave the items a place of honor on a shelf in her closet.
The old “new” shoes stayed there for 31 years until she dusted them, tied the strings carefully, wrapped them in tissue, placed them in a gift bag and presented them to her cousins.
