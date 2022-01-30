Kids are innovative, and we were at the height of our creativity in the late 1960s. Today’s parents might cringe at the things we did, but despite throwing things at each other, shooting flaming objects at each other against the manufacturer’s intentions and getting farther above the ground than we should have been, we managed to survive.
If memory serves, our dangerous endeavors first began with a cardboard box that once contained a refrigerator. As they say on home improvement shows these days, we repurposed the box into a fort, complete with window flaps that would open and close. Not satisfied with the results, we cut shooting ports in the side.
Cousin studied our creation.
“It needs something.”
“What’s that?”
“Paint. I saw a gallon out in the shed.”
How were we to know it was a brand new gallon of John Deere green that belonged to someone else? Being colorblind, it made little difference to me, but the liberal application with a paint brush created our first deer blind, but we didn’t know it at the time. We called it a fort, and as Cousin went inside to repel invaders, I climbed up the nearest Catalpa tree and broke off a bushel of green seed pods.
Shooting each other with BB guns had proved disastrous several months earlier and after strong words of encouragement punctuated by “you’ll shoot your eyes out,” we suffered two months of no air guns.
There would be no repeat of that offense and we knew better than to throw rocks at each other, and most of the dirt clods in that area were hard as gravel.
However, broken sections of those hard pods leave marks, and we were pretty accurate with those juicy sizzlers flung both ways through those holes in the box against defender and attacker. We came out looking like disease-ridden green spotted children.
I finally wrapped up the game by sizzling a chunk of seed pod through a window and hitting Cousin right in the forehead so hard his eyes went crooked. It took a couple of minutes for them to return to their normal position.
Uncle immediately burned the fort and after a good scrubbing with Lava and steel wool, we were released to try our hand at amusing ourselves. That opportunity came on a dry, sunny February afternoon when another uncle who’d been dehorning cattle a couple of weeks earlier brought us a box of horns.
Interestingly enough, a few had already been hollowed and sanded in preparation to make old fashioned powder horns. I picked one up and held the fat end. The sharp end was cut off, leaving a small hole.
Cousin saw me holding it like a pistol and realized the implications of what we had. “Bottle rockets.”
“Huh?”
“Bottle rockets.”
“Aha! If we slip the stick in the narrow end, the curve will keep the fire off our hands and we don’t have to just shoot them in the air.”
A blackbird flew past and that’s all we needed. I jammed a bottle rocket into the end and we waited. A buzzard floated overhead, low enough to become a target. While I held the horn, Cousin lit the fuse and I aimed.
The rocket streaked up, the buzzard took evasive action, and we were hooked. Of course, things went south pretty quick when we found that the lag time between sighting a bird, lighting the fuse and aiming took so long our prey was gone.
I knew something slower that could take the birds’ place. Little Brother stepped outside and saw what we were doing. He instinctively sprinted toward the barn in self-preservation. I launched two rockets at him and both missed.
“You’re no good at this.”
Cousin’s observation irritated me, so I challenged him to a duel. Starting back to back, we each took ten paces, lit the rockets, and turned. I found myself looking at the Old Man, who must have teleported into the yard.
The fuse was already lit, and seeing him only a couple of feet from Cousin caused me to lower my weapon. Unfortunately, the fuse burned down and the rocket sizzled out of the makeshift gun, burying itself in the extremely dry lawn.
By the time we stomped the wildfire out to save the house and barn, we were again on lockdown. The next weekend brought parole, and the opportunity to do something safe. So we climbed thirty feet into a wide red oak and commenced to hammering a treehouse together. For some reason, our dads had no problem with such a dangerous endeavor.
Somehow in the course of the next several weeks, we built a three-level treehouse that proved to be the perfect ambush site for birds.
Today, firmly, I believe we wore out two guardian angels, and maybe more if they were working in shifts.
