Matt Damon’s workmanlike approach to his role in “Stillwater” is much-appreciated. It’s just the film that’s a downer. Damon is all over playing Bill Baker, an unemployed oil rig worker who will take any work he can get. Bill needs money and a flexible schedule. His daughter has spent the last four years in prison in Marseille (France) for killing her roommate and unfaithful lover, Lina. Bill goes over to see Allison regularly, the means supplemented by her maternal grandmother.
He’s not particularly exciting. He works hard jobs in a gimme cap and blue jeans. He’s polite to everyone and he prays before he eats. He buys Allison things like OSU sweatshirts in the airport as he leaves. She wanted to attend college some place far away, and Marseille was as far as she looked.
Bill knows the drill: same flight, same bus from the airport into town, The hotel knows him by name. He is familiar with visiting hours at the prison. But this time Allison hands him a note with information someone has given her, supposedly pointing to someone with information that could free her. She asks her father to give it to her lawyer, Leparq (Ann Le Ny). Leparq reads it, but tells Bill it’s hearsay and the judge is not going to reopen the case based on hearsay.
But Bill has other ideas. He befriends the young daughter of a Frenchwoman, Virginie (Camille Cottin), who returns from school and can’t get into their hotel room. When Virginie knocks on his door to thank him, Bill asks her to translate the note. Virginie is sympathetic, Bill is a nice guy. They strike up a friendship and, bien sure, Virginie helps Bill track down the source, ultimately finding the young man Allison says killed Lina.
There is nothing subtle in director/co-author Tom McCarthy’s story. A timely screenplay while we all remember the American student who was convicted by an Italian court of a similar crime, imprisoned, released, and then re-tried in absentia.
While the sheer force of casting Matt Damon provides the film with a hoped for gravitas, the daughter is a different story. Allison is played by “Little Miss Sunshine”’s all grown-up Abigail Breslin, who provides little shading to a character that, in the end, requires a lot.
All is well with Virginie squiring Bill around Marseille to collect information, but imagine the impact of a hulking American galoot who can’t speak French and lacks finesse. It’s a wonder he even gets the odd construction job after he and Virginie take up playing house.
Given McCarthy’s perfectly splendid drum roll of suspense in “Spotlight,” I was surprised at its absence here. The ending isn’t even a surprise, though the return to Oklahoma is met with American flags and a high school band. At least it justifies the gimme cap.
See you at the movies.
