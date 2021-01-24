A “little” film new to Netflix is called “Radium Girls,” and I wanted to see it because Lily Tomlin and her spouse, Jane Wagner, were executive producers. It made an appearance at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and was scheduled for a North American release in April of 2020. But, like so many others, was delayed because of the pandemic and then shunted to Netflix.
It looked to be an interesting subject, the cavalier use of employees in the radium goods industry, in this the production of radium-dial clocks. Mostly young women were hired to paint the radium on clock dials with a paintbrush, one they were encouraged to lick to get a point thin enough that the radium infused paint didn’t spill over the numbers.
Following Marie Curie’s discovery of the element, radioactive quackery was in abundance. It was promoted as good for your health, and put in everything from lipsticks, toothpastes and tonics that were said to make you well if you were ill, or simply restore vigor. Following the death of young industrialist Eben Byers, who was known to swear by it, the public became a bit more skeptical.
But companies like American Radium (originally United States Radium Corp.) didn’t let facts get in the way, nor the reports of girls in their employ dying of a “wasting disease,” styled syphilis by their
purported company doctor.
In fact, four young women did challenge the company. Two were sisters, one was already showing signs of illness, and they had already lost their older sister. After the youngest discovered a reference to a hidden report that was damning, she drove the move to get help. Finding an attorney that was willing to go up against a big company was their biggest problem. Scientists said that Geiger counters placed by the graves of those who died from radium poisoning would register positive for 1,000 years.
Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler, the film lacks the finesse of courtroom scenes that we’re used to. That lack of finesse is found in production values, too often using early black and white film images and rough graphics to take up space.
But the significance of the film lies in its testament to history, and it does succeed there. It’s a true story, though you won’t like the ending.
See you at the movies.
Did anyone else notice that CNN has been using some of the first chords to Hans Zimmer’s theme from the “Gladiator” film score? It was used during the Biden Harris Inauguration to great effect, as brief interim music between subjects — during the run-up and a whole day of coverage. I kept expecting to see Russell Crowe tearing down the mall in a chariot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.