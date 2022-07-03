CLARKSVILLE – Since 1978 someone from the Gaddis clan has been running the Red River County District Clerk Office.
Janice Gentry announced her resignation earlier this year and at the Commissioners Court meeting last Monday she got a service appreciation plaque from the county. Her last day on the job was June 30.
The next day, July 1, her niece, Brenna Williams, was sworn in as the new district clerk. Williams would have taken over the job in January of 2023 since she won the Republican nomination in March and since she faces no Democratic Party opposition in November.
But it was Clara Gaddis, who is Williams’ great-grandmother and Gentry’s mother-in-law, that began the line of keeping the office all in the family.
“I went to work for Kenneth Shepard. He hired me in the county clerk’s office,” Gaddis said. “That was the first place I went to look for a job.”
After a short while she left the county clerk’s office and went over to the district clerk’s office.
“I started working for Dixie (Herrington),” Gaddis said of the woman whose term she eventually completed. “She did three years and one month; I filled out her term.”
Things were a lot different back in the ‘70s.
“We did everything by hand,” she said.
They jury summons were handwritten, she said as she explained the process of getting names to pick to pick for jury duty.
“We had to write the names on little pieces of paper. We put them in a big barrel and draw out 100 to 200. We had to put those names on a list by hand,” Gaddis said.
Gaddis was still the district clerk when the computer age dawned in Red River.
“I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know how to do this, but if the girls have to learn it, I might as well learn it, too,” Gaddish said.”So we all learned together and it really helped.”
The district clerks serve four-year terms so they have to run for office. Gaddis enjoyed that part of the job, too.
“I used to get out and knock on doors and hand out cards,” she said of her many campaigns for office.
“I lived in Bogata. I would drive home a different way to give out cards at different homes,” she said. “I would do a little politicking along;the way.”
As the years passed thoughts of retirement bounced around in her brain, she said.
Her late husband, James Gaddis, retired before she did and he kept telling her, “It’s not fun being retired with you still working,”
After listening to her husband and with her daughter-in-law saying she would run for the office if Gaddis would retire, she decided the time was right.
With the news that her mother-in-law was retiring, Gentry filed for election in 2002 and won a four-year term.
Gentry started working for Gaddis not long after she graduated from high school. She worked part-time for the Department of Public Safety as a secretary before joining the Red River District Clerk’s Office.
She ended up working 39 years in county government in Red River and Lamar counties and winning five elections.
She too remembers her early years, especially the typing on typewriters.
“We had to type everything in triplicate, so if there was an error you had to start all over,” she said.
The thing she loved the most about her job was the people she worked with, but she is looking forward to retirement.
“I liked working with people and the judge.The whole justice system” she said. “I am going to enjoy working on the family ranch and taking care of my grandson when he gets here in September.”
She also plans to volunteer at Cuthand Methodist Church.
“I am grateful to the citizens of Red River County for allowing me to serve as the district clerk,” she said.
Williams, Gentry’s niece, assumed office Friday and she has plans for the staff.
“We will be focusing on getting our records from 1800 through 1950 where they can be accessed online,: she said. “Toward that end we are looking for grants to fund that project. It is going to take quite a few years because it will take time and money,”
Williams worked as an EMT before joining the clerk’s office with her aunt. She is still works for LifeNet on an as need basis.
“I hit the ground running,” she said of joining the county staff. “I like the pace and getting to meet the public. I enjoy working as a team with my coworkers.”
She is close to both her aunt and her great grandmother, she said.
“I am very close to her. Her daughter is my dad’s mom. We went to her house every other Sunday after church for lunches like pot roast and mashed potatoes,” Williams said of her growing up days. “We’d visit at her house until it was time to go to church again.”
When Williams was very young she knew that her great grandmother worked in the courthouse with a judge.
“As I got older, around 15 or 16, that is when her work started to interest me,” Williams said.
But at that time she was more interested in being an EMT, so that is what she trained for and did it for a couple of years.
But she got married and then later had a baby and wanted a job that didn’t move so fast.
“As soon as I decided the medical field was not for me, I knew I wanted to get into the criminal justice system in some way,” she said.
Now, after a few years as a deputy clerk, she is ready for her new challenge of heading up the office.
Away from the courthouse she spends time with husband, Ethan, who is a paramedic with LifeNet, and her almost a year old daughter, Lyndi.
“We enjoy being outside and spending time with family,” she said.
This summer she and her family plan to spend Monday night’s watching her younger brother play basketball in his summer league.
