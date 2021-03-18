Several of our area lakes have fish moving into the shallows, with crappie being the majority.
On the smaller bodies of water, some bass are also on the move, looking for safe areas to build their beds. Water temps have been on the rise because we had some fairly warm nights.
According to the weather forecast, our nighttime temps this week will be in the mid 40s. Water temps do rise during sunny days, but the controlling factor is those nighttime temps.
Most of our lakes are at normal water levels or slightly above and are on the stained to muddy side. Since water temps warm in the afternoon, the shallow fish become a little more aggressive, but you still need to make repeated casts to your target spot. Lately, the crappie seem to be more aggressive than the bass. I haven’t seen any signs of males making beds, but I’m sure there are some on the smaller lakes and ponds because their water warms so much faster than the bigger lakes.
On larger lakes with stained to muddy water, the water warms faster than clear water lakes. The good thing about clear water lakes is that you can actually see the fish. On the stained to muddy water, the fish will move up more shallow than clear water because they feel safer in that cover. As the males move in to make and fan out the beds, they will cause ripples and darker muddy spots, and both are a clue that you’re looking at a bed in progress. Then just cruise around and locate other beds, and be sure to mark those spots because in a few days the male bass will drive the female to the bed.
Another thing you can do to locate these spawning fish is to use a buzzbait or even a Whopper Popper. Those baits make a lot of noise, and these fish can’t stand noise over their heads. A lot of times they just blow up on the bait, and then you know their location for sure. Remember, the females will be in a staging area in a little deeper water, but close to the bedding areas. Along with the search baits, you might want to have a creature bait, a squarebill crank, a chatter bait or a spinnerbait. Since these fish will use wood, rock and stained water as cover, a jig and pig combo also needs to be on deck.
The main thing at this time is to remember that these females are full of eggs, and if you catch one, please handle with care and release safely.
Fish smart, be aware of your surroundings, be safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 0.43 feet high. Black bass are fair on A-rigs, finesse jigs and skirted jigs in 12 to 18 feet near creek bends, timber, rocky shorelines, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 2.66 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working brush hogs, square billed crankbaits and small swimbaits near channel edges, boat docks and creek mouths. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are good on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees;0.96 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic grubs, crankbaits and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and over humps, ridges and in main lake creeks. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 10 to 20 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on spinners, crankbaits and jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet near docks and bait schools in the main lake. Catfish are slow on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.74 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, plastic worms and crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are slow on punch bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 46 degrees; 0.65 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are fair on brush hogs, finesse jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits near ridges and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and main lake bait schools.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 48 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, river channel and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 48 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and river channel.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 50 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits in coves, along flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 46 to 48 degrees. Fishing this week wasn’t the greatest. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake, points and river channel. Striped bass are still being caught on live shad near the western part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and punch bait along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Fishermen are catching big blue cats in the 30 to 40 feet of water range on juglines and rod-and-reel. Largemouth bass are slow fishing plastic worms, crankbaits, jerk baits and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and standing timber. Crappie have been starting to bite around standing timber or brush structure.
